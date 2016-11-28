|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3135-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mo, 28. November 2016, 23:39
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|Update von:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============8409670850147286132==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="3vMn60vPUQwaaDAEmMCMgHiF0s9gIT6U2"
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--3vMn60vPUQwaaDAEmMCMgHiF0s9gIT6U2
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="6pVCOeuQEF88ApejlnO9wGfWjOEomPbeX"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"
<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>
Message-ID: <5c5bd68b-85a7-21c0-0a9f-297f7e2f9d6d@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3135-2] GStreamer Good Plugins vulnerability
--6pVCOeuQEF88ApejlnO9wGfWjOEomPbeX
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3135-2
November 28, 2016
gst-plugins-good0.10, gst-plugins-good1.0 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
GStreamer could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it opened
a specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- gst-plugins-good1.0: GStreamer plugins
- gst-plugins-good0.10: GStreamer plugins
Details:
USN-3135-1 fixed a vulnerability in GStreamer Good Plugins. The original
security fix was incomplete. This update fixes the problem.
Original advisory details:
Chris Evans discovered that GStreamer Good Plugins did not correctly handle
malformed FLC movie files. If a user were tricked into opening a crafted
FLC movie file with a GStreamer application, an attacker could cause a
denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the user invoking the program.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
gstreamer1.0-plugins-good 1.8.3-1ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
gstreamer1.0-plugins-good 1.8.2-1ubuntu0.3
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
gstreamer0.10-plugins-good 0.10.31-3+nmu1ubuntu5.2
gstreamer1.0-plugins-good 1.2.4-1~ubuntu1.3
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
gstreamer0.10-plugins-good 0.10.31-1ubuntu1.4
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3135-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3135-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1643901
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.8.3-1ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.8.2-1ubuntu0.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good0.10/0.10.31-3+nmu1ubuntu5.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good1.0/1.2.4-1~ubuntu1.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gst-plugins-good0.10/0.10.31-1ubuntu1.4
--6pVCOeuQEF88ApejlnO9wGfWjOEomPbeX--
--3vMn60vPUQwaaDAEmMCMgHiF0s9gIT6U2
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYPDcuAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TsPoP/RXgC4EfLcwXmu0KvxMX+fOL
+aMhgKMkAs4nvc4R5Jq6OGTanuq4WElK2JWqctBOR7FZcuYrt9a7ukBHKbpYAiGl
9kR1KzR3qzMF8YS3QVIxrVk7jJxTMQs8Xg2gEwzAByTNFpxVO/9u64sdERmAc9ih
/kniwE+Y+tdEc1wd3szYUabZnF2die/zEN3c2WevKLPrQ2aXodzwWvrBoZI3hSpK
RG4G9/KVmRerFw/4NopT7kCM/wx7XSJJo2kxOtLLrrdpneTTyBCojrchjenPNi+D
FS1ozn64z8CUXA9s3LRmluDpO8ZCujDRPhVkrwFyOpHvJZLySxDj/aKYGdsewhkG
oyqlNQqrvEbm7Uf54+Mq7V2nn2Hj87OuLxzzo42wfjW/9LhTr81dKyoFdOyk5fbo
mQQGY6MjRfFRD7LLIzO18GsASUEfGBDgHDB3jI8rHGvIRB5QTARbRej7AM1m01QW
h9yoNQmbWRIHlDas4YpIntUVlehBg6Hn9dj+SdnoLFWqSL4oTEZCDBVEHqD1suBM
BuBLE5hHQg1OxXIXVauU5/Ee43vHxu69WD8GL11fXFxFyMcwPg/zZM38jNPuu2/Y
y+6FrNytrmVkxewaNPIxT8I615UlwjcHgJN4BV+Zf4DVPOaDQUIkNloaxz7OiWWY
tu8l9ZnfE71tDGs+DPb8
=alX1
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--3vMn60vPUQwaaDAEmMCMgHiF0s9gIT6U2--
--===============8409670850147286132==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============8409670850147286132==--
|
|