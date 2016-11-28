Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB

SUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2932-1

Rating: important

References: #1001367 #1003800 #1005555 #1005558 #1005562

#1005564 #1005566 #1005569 #1005581 #1005582

#1006539 #1008318

Cross-References: CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-5616

CVE-2016-5624 CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5629

CVE-2016-6663 CVE-2016-7440 CVE-2016-8283



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has three fixes

is now available.



Description:





This mariadb update to version 10.0.28 fixes the following issues

(bsc#1008318):



Security fixes:

- CVE-2016-8283: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Types

(bsc#1005582)

- CVE-2016-7440: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption

(bsc#1005581)

- CVE-2016-5629: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Federated

(bsc#1005569)

- CVE-2016-5626: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent GIS

(bsc#1005566)

- CVE-2016-5624: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent DML

(bsc#1005564)

- CVE-2016-5616: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent MyISAM

(bsc#1005562)

- CVE-2016-5584: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption

(bsc#1005558)

- CVE-2016-3492: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Optimizer

(bsc#1005555)

- CVE-2016-6663: Privilege Escalation / Race Condition (bsc#1001367)



Bugfixes:

- mysql_install_db can't find data files (bsc#1006539)

- mariadb failing test sys_vars.optimizer_switch_basic (bsc#1003800)

- Notable changes:

* XtraDB updated to 5.6.33-79.0

* TokuDB updated to 5.6.33-79.0

* Innodb updated to 5.6.33

* Performance Schema updated to 5.6.33

- Release notes and upstream changelog:

* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10028-release-notes

* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10028-changelog





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1718=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1718=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqld-devel-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqld18-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-client-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-tools-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqld-devel-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqld18-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-client-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-tools-10.0.28-20.16.2

mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):



libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-20.16.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-20.16.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3492.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5584.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5616.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5624.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5626.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5629.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6663.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7440.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8283.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001367

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003800

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005555

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005558

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005562

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005564

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005566

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005569

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005581

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005582

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006539

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008318



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

