Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB

SUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2932-1Rating: importantReferences: #1001367 #1003800 #1005555 #1005558 #1005562 #1005564 #1005566 #1005569 #1005581 #1005582 #1006539 #1008318 Cross-References: CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-5616 CVE-2016-5624 CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5629 CVE-2016-6663 CVE-2016-7440 CVE-2016-8283 Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS______________________________________________________________________________ An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has three fixes is now available.Description: This mariadb update to version 10.0.28 fixes the following issues (bsc#1008318): Security fixes: - CVE-2016-8283: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Types (bsc#1005582) - CVE-2016-7440: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption (bsc#1005581) - CVE-2016-5629: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Federated (bsc#1005569) - CVE-2016-5626: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent GIS (bsc#1005566) - CVE-2016-5624: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent DML (bsc#1005564) - CVE-2016-5616: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent MyISAM (bsc#1005562) - CVE-2016-5584: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption (bsc#1005558) - CVE-2016-3492: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Optimizer (bsc#1005555) - CVE-2016-6663: Privilege Escalation / Race Condition (bsc#1001367) Bugfixes: - mysql_install_db can't find data files (bsc#1006539) - mariadb failing test sys_vars.optimizer_switch_basic (bsc#1003800) - Notable changes: * XtraDB updated to 5.6.33-79.0 * TokuDB updated to 5.6.33-79.0 * Innodb updated to 5.6.33 * Performance Schema updated to 5.6.33 - Release notes and upstream changelog: * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10028-release-notes * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10028-changelogPatch Instructions: To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12: zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1718=1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS: zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1718=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64): libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqld-devel-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqld18-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-client-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-tools-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64): libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqld-devel-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqld18-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-client-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-tools-10.0.28-20.16.2 mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-20.16.2 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64): libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-20.16.2 libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-20.16.2References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3492.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5584.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5616.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5624.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5626.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5629.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6663.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7440.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8283.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001367 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003800 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005555 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005558 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005562 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005564 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005566 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005569 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005581 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005582 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006539 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008318