|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mariadb
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in mariadb
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2933-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Mo, 28. November 2016, 23:42
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5626
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6663
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5616
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5624
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5584
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5629
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8283
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3492
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Recommended update for mariadb
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2933-1
Rating: important
References: #1001367 #1003800 #1004477 #1005555 #1005558
#1005562 #1005564 #1005566 #1005569 #1005581
#1005582 #1006539 #1008318 #990890
Cross-References: CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-5616
CVE-2016-5624 CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5629
CVE-2016-6663 CVE-2016-7440 CVE-2016-8283
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has 5 fixes is
now available.
Description:
This mariadb update to version 10.0.28 fixes the following issues
(bsc#1008318):
Security fixes:
- CVE-2016-8283: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Types
(bsc#1005582)
- CVE-2016-7440: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption
(bsc#1005581)
- CVE-2016-5629: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Federated
(bsc#1005569)
- CVE-2016-5626: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent GIS
(bsc#1005566)
- CVE-2016-5624: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent DML
(bsc#1005564)
- CVE-2016-5616: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent MyISAM
(bsc#1005562)
- CVE-2016-5584: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption
(bsc#1005558)
- CVE-2016-3492: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Optimizer
(bsc#1005555)
- CVE-2016-6663: Privilege Escalation / Race Condition (bsc#1001367)
Bugfixes:
- mysql_install_db can't find data files (bsc#1006539)
- mariadb failing test sys_vars.optimizer_switch_basic (bsc#1003800)
- Remove useless mysql@default.service (bsc#1004477)
- Replace all occurrences of the string "@sysconfdir@" with
"/etc" as it
wasn't expanded properly (bsc#990890)
- Notable changes:
* XtraDB updated to 5.6.33-79.0
* TokuDB updated to 5.6.33-79.0
* Innodb updated to 5.6.33
* Performance Schema updated to 5.6.33
- Release notes and upstream changelog:
* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10028-release-notes
* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10028-changelog
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP2-2016-1717=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1717=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1717=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1717=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1717=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1717=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1717=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1717=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1717=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqld-devel-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqld18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqld-devel-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqld18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-tools-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-tools-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-tools-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3492.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5584.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5616.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5624.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5626.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5629.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6663.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7440.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8283.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001367
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003800
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004477
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005555
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005558
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005562
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005564
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005566
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005569
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005581
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005582
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006539
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008318
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990890
|
|