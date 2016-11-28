Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mariadb

SUSE Security Update: Recommended update for mariadb

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2933-1

Rating: important

References: #1001367 #1003800 #1004477 #1005555 #1005558

#1005562 #1005564 #1005566 #1005569 #1005581

#1005582 #1006539 #1008318 #990890

Cross-References: CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-5616

CVE-2016-5624 CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5629

CVE-2016-6663 CVE-2016-7440 CVE-2016-8283



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has 5 fixes is

now available.



Description:





This mariadb update to version 10.0.28 fixes the following issues

(bsc#1008318):



Security fixes:

- CVE-2016-8283: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Types

(bsc#1005582)

- CVE-2016-7440: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption

(bsc#1005581)

- CVE-2016-5629: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Federated

(bsc#1005569)

- CVE-2016-5626: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent GIS

(bsc#1005566)

- CVE-2016-5624: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent DML

(bsc#1005564)

- CVE-2016-5616: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent MyISAM

(bsc#1005562)

- CVE-2016-5584: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption

(bsc#1005558)

- CVE-2016-3492: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Optimizer

(bsc#1005555)

- CVE-2016-6663: Privilege Escalation / Race Condition (bsc#1001367)



Bugfixes:

- mysql_install_db can't find data files (bsc#1006539)

- mariadb failing test sys_vars.optimizer_switch_basic (bsc#1003800)

- Remove useless mysql@default.service (bsc#1004477)

- Replace all occurrences of the string "@sysconfdir@" with

"/etc" as it

wasn't expanded properly (bsc#990890)

- Notable changes:

* XtraDB updated to 5.6.33-79.0

* TokuDB updated to 5.6.33-79.0

* Innodb updated to 5.6.33

* Performance Schema updated to 5.6.33

- Release notes and upstream changelog:

* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10028-release-notes

* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10028-changelog





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP2-2016-1717=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1717=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1717=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1717=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1717=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1717=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1717=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1717=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1717=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):



libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqld-devel-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqld18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqld-devel-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqld18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-tools-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-tools-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-tools-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):



libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2

libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2

mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2





