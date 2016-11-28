Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mariadb
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mariadb
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2933-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2
Datum: Mo, 28. November 2016, 23:42
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Recommended update for mariadb
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2933-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001367 #1003800 #1004477 #1005555 #1005558 
                    #1005562 #1005564 #1005566 #1005569 #1005581 
                    #1005582 #1006539 #1008318 #990890 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-5616
                    CVE-2016-5624 CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5629
                    CVE-2016-6663 CVE-2016-7440 CVE-2016-8283
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has 5 fixes is
   now available.

Description:


   This mariadb update to version 10.0.28 fixes the following issues
   (bsc#1008318):

   Security fixes:
   - CVE-2016-8283: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Types
     (bsc#1005582)
   - CVE-2016-7440: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption
     (bsc#1005581)
   - CVE-2016-5629: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Federated
     (bsc#1005569)
   - CVE-2016-5626: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent GIS
     (bsc#1005566)
   - CVE-2016-5624: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent DML
     (bsc#1005564)
   - CVE-2016-5616: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent MyISAM
     (bsc#1005562)
   - CVE-2016-5584: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption
     (bsc#1005558)
   - CVE-2016-3492: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Optimizer
     (bsc#1005555)
   - CVE-2016-6663: Privilege Escalation / Race Condition (bsc#1001367)

   Bugfixes:
   - mysql_install_db can't find data files (bsc#1006539)
   - mariadb failing test sys_vars.optimizer_switch_basic (bsc#1003800)
   - Remove useless mysql@default.service (bsc#1004477)
   - Replace all occurrences of the string "@sysconfdir@" with
 "/etc" as it
     wasn't expanded properly (bsc#990890)
   - Notable changes:
     * XtraDB updated to 5.6.33-79.0
     * TokuDB updated to 5.6.33-79.0
     * Innodb updated to 5.6.33
     * Performance Schema updated to 5.6.33
   - Release notes and upstream changelog:
     * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10028-release-notes
     * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10028-changelog


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP2-2016-1717=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1717=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1717=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1717=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1717=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1717=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1717=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1717=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1717=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqld-devel-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqld18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqld-devel-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqld18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-tools-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-tools-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-tools-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):

      libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      libmysqlclient18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.28-17.2
      libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-client-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.28-17.2
      mariadb-errormessages-10.0.28-17.2


