Sicherheit: Mangelnde Fehlerbehandlung in python-cryptography
|Name:
|Mangelnde Fehlerbehandlung in python-cryptography
|ID:
|USN-3138-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mo, 28. November 2016, 23:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9243
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3138-1
November 28, 2016
python-cryptography vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
python-cryptography could generate incorrect keys.
Software Description:
- python-cryptography: Cryptography Python library
Details:
Markus DÃ¶ring discovered that python-cryptography incorrectly handled
certain HKDF lengths. This could result in python-cryptography returning an
empty string instead of the expected derived key.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
python-cryptography 1.5-2ubuntu0.1
python3-cryptography 1.5-2ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
python-cryptography 1.2.3-1ubuntu0.1
python3-cryptography 1.2.3-1ubuntu0.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3138-1
CVE-2016-9243
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-cryptography/1.5-2ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-cryptography/1.2.3-1ubuntu0.1
|
|