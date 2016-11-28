Sicherheit: Mangelnde Fehlerbehandlung in python-cryptography

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============0200230047836388680==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="iQdgCKpWijh2Gmp24b7ItwvLplqDDkJCT"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--iQdgCKpWijh2Gmp24b7ItwvLplqDDkJCT

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="ajOBftH2To0dUGaUrrN7TkGlN8cQP6rgJ"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <69d566ea-fc76-8c02-d1f4-eba2a5ecc999@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3138-1] python-cryptography vulnerability



--ajOBftH2To0dUGaUrrN7TkGlN8cQP6rgJ

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3138-1

November 28, 2016



python-cryptography vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



python-cryptography could generate incorrect keys.



Software Description:

- python-cryptography: Cryptography Python library



Details:



Markus DÃ¶ring discovered that python-cryptography incorrectly handled

certain HKDF lengths. This could result in python-cryptography returning an

empty string instead of the expected derived key.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

python-cryptography 1.5-2ubuntu0.1

python3-cryptography 1.5-2ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

python-cryptography 1.2.3-1ubuntu0.1

python3-cryptography 1.2.3-1ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3138-1

CVE-2016-9243



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-cryptography/1.5-2ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-cryptography/1.2.3-1ubuntu0.1







--ajOBftH2To0dUGaUrrN7TkGlN8cQP6rgJ--



--iQdgCKpWijh2Gmp24b7ItwvLplqDDkJCT

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYPIsFAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TdMoP/20BbWTl79bawcUVW8o5rbWg

83fSBSN/BjMJkCiDguVdZd567Z9qACm3LxFYJufPUGcIjmkwscDqeAzoPIsTM9G8

iQPeASTGZRmzQuMNp5HOH04VZjAVZO0OTwX5o8/HHUNAEeZD4wCr8suSi5W5Veh8

qQmhE/lf1KNytn00g5Tt0gLfyg0T50mjXW3YeBcXiGbAVxK5YTUitqfDMBjszTTp

IU5EmyvLp6/E1bRG+ZuskCManckod7weT6StOqomecszt6ljr5x/1WYeRAmJqlYu

QnEQO0OAP+VjHHRWvX2LbcdPHIbvdorjewXkfQjisRxnDI2nBsE0qJ1hyRe+0i2e

d+5fiZdLCSOU+2wv0gghvOqU1ATBOP3Qfr6n/GeLY91p88m58du5arEi7UcN4rbO

uCBOvTiXqcrJlSjvC3O2WSRKEUKRX83nMh7YQCsPtzhvWkwFRNLSPERsdn9652Jt

nTPWp4D57NyFCUu94XJCANGF2farpDf2zAI6u5cCO9ekGK9MyHgN6nr09cns1Jsq

vlHFKJPJJX4xWh+cNoM6bWu3EoT5nK1Ecjh+6+fKe2TH72T9xfxC0a91kN9/D94I

ZqVehoi58u+PdEeplqHUiZGIG6pG4720EuNKnDk/MuTeyeUyrdEyOf2YxiD+ca91

DkwvkEqme9B0rZdOTgmR

=lgYx

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--iQdgCKpWijh2Gmp24b7ItwvLplqDDkJCT--





--===============0200230047836388680==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============0200230047836388680==--

