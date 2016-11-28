Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in expat

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: expat security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2824-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2824.html
Issue date: 2016-11-28
CVE Names: CVE-2016-0718
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for expat is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red
Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Expat is a C library for parsing XML documents.
Security Fix(es):
* An out-of-bounds read flaw was found in the way Expat processed certain
input. A remote attacker could send specially crafted XML that, when parsed
by an application using the Expat library, would cause that application to
crash or, possibly, execute arbitrary code with the permission of the user
running the application. (CVE-2016-0718)
Red Hat would like to thank Gustavo Grieco for reporting this issue.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the updated packages, applications using the Expat library
must be restarted for the update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1296102 - CVE-2016-0718 expat: Out-of-bounds heap read on crafted input causing
crash
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0718
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
