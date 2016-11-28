Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in expat

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: expat security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2824-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2824.html

Issue date: 2016-11-28

CVE Names: CVE-2016-0718

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for expat is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red

Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Expat is a C library for parsing XML documents.



Security Fix(es):



* An out-of-bounds read flaw was found in the way Expat processed certain

input. A remote attacker could send specially crafted XML that, when parsed

by an application using the Expat library, would cause that application to

crash or, possibly, execute arbitrary code with the permission of the user

running the application. (CVE-2016-0718)



Red Hat would like to thank Gustavo Grieco for reporting this issue.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the updated packages, applications using the Expat library

must be restarted for the update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1296102 - CVE-2016-0718 expat: Out-of-bounds heap read on crafted input causing

crash



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.src.rpm



x86_64:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm



ppc64:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.ppc.rpm

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.ppc.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.ppc.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.s390.rpm

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.s390x.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.s390.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.s390x.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.s390.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc.rpm

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.s390.rpm

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.s390x.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.s390.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.s390x.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.s390.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.s390.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.s390x.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.s390.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-devel-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-debuginfo-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.i686.rpm

expat-static-2.1.0-10.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0718

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

