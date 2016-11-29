|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in expat
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in expat
|ID:
|CESA-2016:2824
|Distribution:
|CentOS
|Plattformen:
|CentOS 6
|Datum:
|Di, 29. November 2016, 07:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0718
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2824.html
|
Originalnachricht
|
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2824 Moderate
Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2824.html
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
i386:
d8059e72fad589ffb0f0cdac95587126c947c071188cfeb5c2b8e6fd989d7742
expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm
0134a37522bc833ca427003ae54bd250ff2cdc017e2e8e5e5e263943b27ede53
expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
d8059e72fad589ffb0f0cdac95587126c947c071188cfeb5c2b8e6fd989d7742
expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm
668543cbe7d320c097b893acdf692a38745096590b58615eb67ea940374a2125
expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
0134a37522bc833ca427003ae54bd250ff2cdc017e2e8e5e5e263943b27ede53
expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm
64684a601f126ca5e307fa152b56af0bb7cd31cb231a6d9560573d50bbe94326
expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Source:
1c09bb9d3eb76d17de44a027bb97381053fb94000567865ecc4569429afb4c57
expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.src.rpm
--
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS
_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
|
|