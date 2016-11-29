Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in expat



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2824 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2824.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

d8059e72fad589ffb0f0cdac95587126c947c071188cfeb5c2b8e6fd989d7742

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

0134a37522bc833ca427003ae54bd250ff2cdc017e2e8e5e5e263943b27ede53

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

d8059e72fad589ffb0f0cdac95587126c947c071188cfeb5c2b8e6fd989d7742

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

668543cbe7d320c097b893acdf692a38745096590b58615eb67ea940374a2125

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

0134a37522bc833ca427003ae54bd250ff2cdc017e2e8e5e5e263943b27ede53

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

64684a601f126ca5e307fa152b56af0bb7cd31cb231a6d9560573d50bbe94326

expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Source:

1c09bb9d3eb76d17de44a027bb97381053fb94000567865ecc4569429afb4c57

expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.src.rpm







