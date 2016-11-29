Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in expat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in expat
ID: CESA-2016:2824
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Di, 29. November 2016, 07:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0718
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2824.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2824 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2824.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
d8059e72fad589ffb0f0cdac95587126c947c071188cfeb5c2b8e6fd989d7742 
 expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm
0134a37522bc833ca427003ae54bd250ff2cdc017e2e8e5e5e263943b27ede53 
 expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
d8059e72fad589ffb0f0cdac95587126c947c071188cfeb5c2b8e6fd989d7742 
 expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm
668543cbe7d320c097b893acdf692a38745096590b58615eb67ea940374a2125 
 expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
0134a37522bc833ca427003ae54bd250ff2cdc017e2e8e5e5e263943b27ede53 
 expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.i686.rpm
64684a601f126ca5e307fa152b56af0bb7cd31cb231a6d9560573d50bbe94326 
 expat-devel-2.0.1-13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Source:
1c09bb9d3eb76d17de44a027bb97381053fb94000567865ecc4569429afb4c57 
 expat-2.0.1-13.el6_8.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
