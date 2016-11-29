Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in Vim



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3139-1

November 29, 2016



vim vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Vim could be made run programs as your login if it opened a specially

crafted file.



Software Description:

- vim: Vi IMproved - enhanced vi editor



Details:



Florian Larysch discovered that the Vim text editor did not properly

validate values for the 'filetype', 'syntax', and

'keymap' options. An

attacker could trick a user into opening a file with specially crafted

modelines and possibly execute arbitrary code with the user's privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

vim 2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1

vim-common 2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1

vim-gui-common 2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1

vim-runtime 2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

vim 2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2

vim-common 2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2

vim-gui-common 2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2

vim-runtime 2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

vim 2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1

vim-common 2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1

vim-gui-common 2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1

vim-runtime 2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

vim 2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2

vim-common 2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2

vim-gui-common 2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2

vim-runtime 2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2



After a standard system update you need to restart Vim to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3139-1

CVE-2016-1248



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2





