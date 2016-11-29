Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in Vim
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in Vim
ID: USN-3139-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 29. November 2016, 07:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1248

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3139-1
November 29, 2016

vim vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Vim could be made run programs as your login if it opened a specially
crafted file.

Software Description:
- vim: Vi IMproved - enhanced vi editor

Details:

Florian Larysch discovered that the Vim text editor did not properly
validate values for the 'filetype', 'syntax', and
 'keymap' options. An
attacker could trick a user into opening a file with specially crafted
modelines and possibly execute arbitrary code with the user's privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  vim                             2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1
  vim-common                      2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1
  vim-gui-common                  2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1
  vim-runtime                     2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  vim                             2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2
  vim-common                      2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2
  vim-gui-common                  2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2
  vim-runtime                     2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  vim                             2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1
  vim-common                      2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1
  vim-gui-common                  2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1
  vim-runtime                     2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  vim                             2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2
  vim-common                      2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2
  vim-gui-common                  2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2
  vim-runtime                     2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2

After a standard system update you need to restart Vim to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3139-1
  CVE-2016-1248

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2


