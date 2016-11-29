|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in Vim
|Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in Vim
|USN-3139-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Di, 29. November 2016, 07:14
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1248
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3139-1
November 29, 2016
vim vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Vim could be made run programs as your login if it opened a specially
crafted file.
Software Description:
- vim: Vi IMproved - enhanced vi editor
Details:
Florian Larysch discovered that the Vim text editor did not properly
validate values for the 'filetype', 'syntax', and
'keymap' options. An
attacker could trick a user into opening a file with specially crafted
modelines and possibly execute arbitrary code with the user's privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
vim 2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1
vim-common 2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1
vim-gui-common 2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1
vim-runtime 2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
vim 2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2
vim-common 2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2
vim-gui-common 2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2
vim-runtime 2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
vim 2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1
vim-common 2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1
vim-gui-common 2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1
vim-runtime 2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
vim 2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2
vim-common 2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2
vim-gui-common 2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2
vim-runtime 2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2
After a standard system update you need to restart Vim to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3139-1
CVE-2016-1248
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.4.1829-1ubuntu2.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.4.1689-3ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.4.052-1ubuntu3.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/vim/2:7.3.429-2ubuntu2.2
|