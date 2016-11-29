Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

SUSE Security Update: Security update for qemu

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2936-1

Rating: important

References: #1001151 #1002116 #1002550 #1002557 #1003878

#1003893 #1003894 #1004702 #1004707 #1006536

#1006538 #1007391 #1007450 #1007454 #1007493

#1007494 #1007495 #998516 #999661

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7161 CVE-2016-7170 CVE-2016-7421

CVE-2016-7908 CVE-2016-7909 CVE-2016-8576

CVE-2016-8577 CVE-2016-8578 CVE-2016-8667

CVE-2016-8669 CVE-2016-8909 CVE-2016-8910

CVE-2016-9101 CVE-2016-9102 CVE-2016-9103

CVE-2016-9104 CVE-2016-9105 CVE-2016-9106



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

An update that solves 18 vulnerabilities and has one errata

is now available.



Description:





This update for qemu fixes the following issues:



- Patch queue updated from https://gitlab.suse.de/virtualization/qemu.git

SLE12

- Change package post script udevadm trigger calls to be device specific

(bsc#1002116)

- Address various security/stability issues

* Fix OOB access in xlnx.xpx-ethernetlite emulation (CVE-2016-7161

bsc#1001151)

* Fix OOB access in VMware SVGA emulation (CVE-2016-7170 bsc#998516)

* Fix DOS in Vmware pv scsi interface (CVE-2016-7421 bsc#999661)

* Fix DOS in ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller emulation (CVE-2016-7908

bsc#1002550)

* Fix DOS in USB xHCI emulation (CVE-2016-8576 bsc#1003878)

* Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-8578 bsc#1003894)

* Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-9105 bsc#1007494)

* Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-8577 bsc#1003893)

* Plug data leak in virtio-9pfs interface (CVE-2016-9103 bsc#1007454)

* Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs interface (CVE-2016-9102 bsc#1007450)

* Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-9106 bsc#1007495)

* Fix DOS in 16550A UART emulation (CVE-2016-8669 bsc#1004707)

* Fix DOS in PC-Net II emulation (CVE-2016-7909 bsc#1002557)

* Fix DOS in PRO100 emulation (CVE-2016-9101 bsc#1007391)

* Fix DOS in RTL8139 emulation (CVE-2016-8910 bsc#1006538)

* Fix DOS in Intel HDA controller emulation (CVE-2016-8909 bsc#1006536)

* Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-9104 bsc#1007493)

* Fix DOS in JAZZ RC4030 emulation (CVE-2016-8667 bsc#1004702)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1719=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1719=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



qemu-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-block-curl-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-block-rbd-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-debugsource-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-guest-agent-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-kvm-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-lang-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-tools-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-x86-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-x86-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):



qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-48.25.1

qemu-seabios-1.7.4-48.25.1

qemu-sgabios-8-48.25.1

qemu-vgabios-1.7.4-48.25.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



qemu-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-block-curl-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-debugsource-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-guest-agent-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-lang-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-tools-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):



qemu-kvm-2.0.2-48.25.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le):



qemu-ppc-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):



qemu-block-rbd-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-x86-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-x86-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):



qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-48.25.1

qemu-seabios-1.7.4-48.25.1

qemu-sgabios-8-48.25.1

qemu-vgabios-1.7.4-48.25.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x):



qemu-s390-2.0.2-48.25.1

qemu-s390-debuginfo-2.0.2-48.25.1





