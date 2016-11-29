Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in vim

SUSE Security Update: Security update for vim

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2938-1

Rating: important

References: #1010685

Cross-References: CVE-2016-1248

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:





This update for vim fixes the following security issues:



- Fixed CVE-2016-1248, an arbitrary command execution vulnerability

(bsc#1010685)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-vim-12862=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-vim-12862=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



gvim-7.2-8.17.1

vim-7.2-8.17.1

vim-base-7.2-8.17.1

vim-data-7.2-8.17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



vim-debuginfo-7.2-8.17.1

vim-debugsource-7.2-8.17.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1248.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010685



--

