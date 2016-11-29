Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in vim
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2938-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
Datum: Di, 29. November 2016, 18:43
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1248

   SUSE Security Update: Security update for vim
Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2938-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1010685 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-1248
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:


   This update for vim fixes the following security issues:

   - Fixed CVE-2016-1248, an arbitrary command execution vulnerability
     (bsc#1010685)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-vim-12862=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-vim-12862=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      gvim-7.2-8.17.1
      vim-7.2-8.17.1
      vim-base-7.2-8.17.1
      vim-data-7.2-8.17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      vim-debuginfo-7.2-8.17.1
      vim-debugsource-7.2-8.17.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1248.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010685

