Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in vim
|Name:
|Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in vim
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2938-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Di, 29. November 2016, 18:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1248
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for vim
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2938-1
Rating: important
References: #1010685
Cross-References: CVE-2016-1248
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for vim fixes the following security issues:
- Fixed CVE-2016-1248, an arbitrary command execution vulnerability
(bsc#1010685)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-vim-12862=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-vim-12862=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
gvim-7.2-8.17.1
vim-7.2-8.17.1
vim-base-7.2-8.17.1
vim-data-7.2-8.17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
vim-debuginfo-7.2-8.17.1
vim-debugsource-7.2-8.17.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1248.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010685
