Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Vagrant

Name : vagrant

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.8.1

Release : 3.fc23

URL : http://vagrantup.com

Summary : Build and distribute virtualized development environments

Description :

Vagrant is a tool for building and distributing virtualized development

environments.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Fix nfs_cleanup security race and permissions (rhbz#1395040).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1395040 - vagrant nfs exports race

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395040

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

