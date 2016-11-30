|
Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Vagrant
|Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Vagrant
|FEDORA-2016-24ffcb9a47
|Fedora
|Fedora 24
|Mi, 30. November 2016, 08:34
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395040
Originalnachricht
Name : vagrant
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.8.1
Release : 5.fc24
URL : http://vagrantup.com
Summary : Build and distribute virtualized development environments
Description :
Vagrant is a tool for building and distributing virtualized development
environments.
Update Information:
Fix nfs_cleanup security race and permissions (rhbz#1395040).
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1395040 - vagrant nfs exports race
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395040
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade vagrant' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
