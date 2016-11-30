Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in teeworlds

Name : teeworlds

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 0.6.4

Release : 2.fc24

URL : http://www.teeworlds.com/

Summary : Online multi-player platform 2D shooter

Description :

The game features cartoon-themed graphics and physics,

and relies heavily on classic shooter weaponry and gameplay.

The controls are heavily inspired by the FPS genre of computer games.



Update Information:



Update to 0.6.4

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1396380 - CVE-2016-9400 teeworlds: Possible remote code execution

on teeworlds client [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1396380

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade teeworlds' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

