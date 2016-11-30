Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in teeworlds
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in teeworlds
ID: FEDORA-2016-16a522f9a6
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mi, 30. November 2016, 08:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9400

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : teeworlds
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 0.6.4
Release     : 2.fc24
URL         : http://www.teeworlds.com/
Summary     : Online multi-player platform 2D shooter
Description :
The game features cartoon-themed graphics and physics,
and relies heavily on classic shooter weaponry and gameplay.
The controls are heavily inspired by the FPS genre of computer games.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 0.6.4
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1396380 - CVE-2016-9400 teeworlds: Possible remote code execution
 on teeworlds client [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1396380
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade teeworlds' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
