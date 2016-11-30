|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in teeworlds
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in teeworlds
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-16a522f9a6
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Mi, 30. November 2016, 08:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9400
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : teeworlds
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 0.6.4
Release : 2.fc24
URL : http://www.teeworlds.com/
Summary : Online multi-player platform 2D shooter
Description :
The game features cartoon-themed graphics and physics,
and relies heavily on classic shooter weaponry and gameplay.
The controls are heavily inspired by the FPS genre of computer games.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to 0.6.4
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1396380 - CVE-2016-9400 teeworlds: Possible remote code execution
on teeworlds client [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1396380
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade teeworlds' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|