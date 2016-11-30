Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in hdf5

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3727-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

November 30, 2016

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : hdf5

CVE ID : CVE-2016-4330 CVE-2016-4331 CVE-2016-4332 CVE-2016-4333

Debian Bug : 845301



Cisco Talos discovered that hdf5, a file format and library for

storing scientific data, contained several vulnerabilities that could

lead to arbitrary code execution when handling untrusted data.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.8.13+docs-15+deb8u1.



For the testing distribution (stretch) and unstable distribution

(sid), these problems have been fixed in version 1.10.0-patch1+docs-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your hdf5 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

