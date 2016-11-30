|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in hdf5
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in hdf5
|ID:
|DSA-3727-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 30. November 2016, 12:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4330
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4333
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4331
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4332
|
|
Package : hdf5
CVE ID : CVE-2016-4330 CVE-2016-4331 CVE-2016-4332 CVE-2016-4333
Debian Bug : 845301
Cisco Talos discovered that hdf5, a file format and library for
storing scientific data, contained several vulnerabilities that could
lead to arbitrary code execution when handling untrusted data.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.8.13+docs-15+deb8u1.
For the testing distribution (stretch) and unstable distribution
(sid), these problems have been fixed in version 1.10.0-patch1+docs-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your hdf5 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|