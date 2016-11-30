Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in hdf5
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in hdf5
ID: DSA-3727-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 30. November 2016, 12:43
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4330
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4333
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4331
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4332

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3727-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
November 30, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : hdf5
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-4330 CVE-2016-4331 CVE-2016-4332 CVE-2016-4333
Debian Bug     : 845301

Cisco Talos discovered that hdf5, a file format and library for
storing scientific data, contained several vulnerabilities that could
lead to arbitrary code execution when handling untrusted data.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.8.13+docs-15+deb8u1.

For the testing distribution (stretch) and unstable distribution
(sid), these problems have been fixed in version 1.10.0-patch1+docs-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your hdf5 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJYPrXlAAoJEBC+iYPz1Z1kWsYH/0rypGPY2hEChcoC7Qw160yC
VSWYQVMZs/QzYLVqcyoiXW1BWRNXo0QA7uq207QZu6fPXi/vYji1CyUWMWMpmsu3
uJIrikO0HyNI+JBsNMzOdzhcYUZik8haQfe9CXKJt7VHVaFyXRrhp0JtKM1pwFmA
vqM2bJ0XG45xbxI8+B1amc4eHuzqpqeEKLJ1LBd2MUpq4VGCq50drw82pgrbS5mI
YmRzM+0JCjMnNYIyd52ru6EnWXj72FK/BN+j6SW4E2Cbv4tuWJu2LDzsTiUjlSFO
i55izvWyv6H714txIopi+RRhe6c4X4wuTqaqsP+bWRBo7tn9+3mUDktVnv70yqM=
=do9J
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Li­nu­x-Ser­ver Zen­ty­al 5.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Mo­zil­la wer­tet ers­tes Tes­t-Pi­lo­t-Ex­pe­ri­ment aus

0
Frei­es ERP-Sys­tem Try­ton in Ver­si­on 4.2 er­schie­nen

13
Sail­fish OS wird of­fi­zi­el­les mo­bi­les Be­triebs­sys­tem in Russ­land

1
Ent­wick­lung von War­sow ein­ge­stellt

6
OpenOf­fice: 200 Mil­lio­nen Down­loads übers­chrit­ten

7
Wel­te: Rück­blick auf Open­mo­ko

35
Ca­no­ni­cals Dis­play­-Ser­ver Mir macht auch ohne Unity 8 Sinn

4
Die Zeit läuft aus für NTP

19
KDE ruft zu Spen­den auf
 
Werbung