Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in c-ares
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in c-ares
ID: USN-3143-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mi, 30. November 2016, 19:56
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5180

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3143-1
November 30, 2016

c-ares vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

c-ares could be made to crash or run programs if it processed a specially
crafted hostname.

Software Description:
- c-ares: library for asynchronous name resolves

Details:

Gzob Qq discovered that c-ares incorrectly handled certain hostnames. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause applications using c-ares to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  libc-ares2                      1.11.0-1ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libc-ares2                      1.10.0-3ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libc-ares2                      1.10.0-2ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  libc-ares2                      1.7.5-1ubuntu0.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3143-1
  CVE-2016-5180

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.11.0-1ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.10.0-3ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.10.0-2ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.7.5-1ubuntu0.1



