Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in c-ares
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in c-ares
|USN-3143-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Mi, 30. November 2016, 19:56
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5180
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3143-1
November 30, 2016
c-ares vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
c-ares could be made to crash or run programs if it processed a specially
crafted hostname.
Software Description:
- c-ares: library for asynchronous name resolves
Details:
Gzob Qq discovered that c-ares incorrectly handled certain hostnames. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause applications using c-ares to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libc-ares2 1.11.0-1ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libc-ares2 1.10.0-3ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libc-ares2 1.10.0-2ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libc-ares2 1.7.5-1ubuntu0.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3143-1
CVE-2016-5180
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.11.0-1ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.10.0-3ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.10.0-2ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.7.5-1ubuntu0.1
