Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in c-ares

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3143-1

November 30, 2016



c-ares vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



c-ares could be made to crash or run programs if it processed a specially

crafted hostname.



Software Description:

- c-ares: library for asynchronous name resolves



Details:



Gzob Qq discovered that c-ares incorrectly handled certain hostnames. A

remote attacker could use this issue to cause applications using c-ares to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libc-ares2 1.11.0-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libc-ares2 1.10.0-3ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libc-ares2 1.10.0-2ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libc-ares2 1.7.5-1ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3143-1

CVE-2016-5180



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.11.0-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.10.0-3ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.10.0-2ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/c-ares/1.7.5-1ubuntu0.1







