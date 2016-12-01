Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux



--===============1713345619977208457==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="Pk6IbRAofICFmK5e"

Content-Disposition: inline





--Pk6IbRAofICFmK5e

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3144-2

November 30, 2016



linux-ti-omap4 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.



Software Description:

- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4



Details:



Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the

Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.2.0-1494-omap4 3.2.0-1494.121

linux-image-omap4 3.2.0.1494.89



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3144-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3144-1

CVE-2016-7425



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1494.121





--Pk6IbRAofICFmK5e

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYPzw8AAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0MjEQAJehzVrMgXIzn7Hvcf/KiWm5

OJDf4uPM7rRwdkbHjSaJ0xCJXnrvxUUvMMYnVHh8QB2COWTJ16egTc+9LphG2e7f

XaWRDZSrAud0TJdZTjTb3mdeeBW37zu42GgOVgPE9zvGtY7612LSiLDtKYyRrRU7

lA5V2YJ2XSJ50wR88ap6/MZVqft+BZXKJRkxkZm2D6PrjEyz5TOmNXMq83ciG84m

vPxbINPjXWvxqHu7oQop4sbYLiI5gNhj1KFTUkbc/RpvIUsnQoAI17gn0/XprN/j

b5VAiBj+sah45eU4A+vW4xS0VGQ2afx8NeUBg3uolbFlXQK4BEC8k+O6UfhyL2aY

1mW3pA09uVtNpXegxHlgoZTCD+u8oJ27JE/Y34jESSyRovVAU1w6XaHoczDuT1d4

d6wcxl3vchS4EvX085Hes6eMTYyulzcFSmlRTKN2o4W5qGMO9XfZpDK350gU730X

eaqNStTCFujF3RTqUhEpUftU275Q4o/gLXnB90ZFaBfxt6fBQ4OdRMOM8121ho2d

rvgPEJEnRejAoC78BRNhwIgvkxGBHcB4AryPCOSYdE310YpquJJVQW2U6VvCmBnn

F6+BH1sUkAqpOfKDQuYglUaXSLb7tVzmuUUQzK0BipLwwEpF58bxrLOkslp7Isqv

uxILzM6Dr9p92/gaocMV

=mT0m

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--Pk6IbRAofICFmK5e--





--===============1713345619977208457==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============1713345619977208457==--

