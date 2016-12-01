|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3144-1
November 30, 2016
linux vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.2.0-116-generic 3.2.0-116.158
linux-image-3.2.0-116-generic-pae 3.2.0-116.158
linux-image-3.2.0-116-highbank 3.2.0-116.158
linux-image-3.2.0-116-omap 3.2.0-116.158
linux-image-3.2.0-116-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-116.158
linux-image-3.2.0-116-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-116.158
linux-image-3.2.0-116-virtual 3.2.0-116.158
linux-image-generic 3.2.0.116.132
linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.116.132
linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.116.132
linux-image-omap 3.2.0.116.132
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.116.132
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.116.132
linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.116.132
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3144-1
CVE-2016-7425
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-116.158
|