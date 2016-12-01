Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Linux
ID: USN-3144-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 07:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7425

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3144-1
November 30, 2016

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-116-generic   3.2.0-116.158
  linux-image-3.2.0-116-generic-pae  3.2.0-116.158
  linux-image-3.2.0-116-highbank  3.2.0-116.158
  linux-image-3.2.0-116-omap      3.2.0-116.158
  linux-image-3.2.0-116-powerpc-smp  3.2.0-116.158
  linux-image-3.2.0-116-powerpc64-smp  3.2.0-116.158
  linux-image-3.2.0-116-virtual   3.2.0-116.158
  linux-image-generic             3.2.0.116.132
  linux-image-generic-pae         3.2.0.116.132
  linux-image-highbank            3.2.0.116.132
  linux-image-omap                3.2.0.116.132
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.2.0.116.132
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.2.0.116.132
  linux-image-virtual             3.2.0.116.132

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3144-1
  CVE-2016-7425

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-116.158


--XF85m9dhOBO43t/C--


