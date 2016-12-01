Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3145-2

November 30, 2016



linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise



Details:



USN-3145-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the

Linux Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS.



Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the

Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)



Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom

IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-103-generic 3.13.0-103.150~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-103-generic-lpae 3.13.0-103.150~precise1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.103.94

linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.103.94



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3145-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3145-1

CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8658



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-103.150~precise1





