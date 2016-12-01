|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3145-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 07:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7425
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8658
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3145-2
November 30, 2016
linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise
Details:
USN-3145-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu
14.04 LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the
Linux Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS.
Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)
Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom
IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-103-generic 3.13.0-103.150~precise1
linux-image-3.13.0-103-generic-lpae 3.13.0-103.150~precise1
linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.103.94
linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.103.94
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3145-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3145-1
CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8658
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-103.150~precise1
|
|