Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3145-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 07:45
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8658
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7425

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3145-1
November 30, 2016

linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)

Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom
IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.13.0-103-generic  3.13.0-103.150
  linux-image-3.13.0-103-generic-lpae  3.13.0-103.150
  linux-image-3.13.0-103-lowlatency  3.13.0-103.150
  linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc-e500  3.13.0-103.150
  linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc-e500mc  3.13.0-103.150
  linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc-smp  3.13.0-103.150
  linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc64-emb  3.13.0-103.150
  linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc64-smp  3.13.0-103.150
  linux-image-generic             3.13.0.103.111
  linux-image-generic-lpae        3.13.0.103.111
  linux-image-lowlatency          3.13.0.103.111
  linux-image-omap                3.13.0.103.111
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      3.13.0.103.111
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.13.0.103.111
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       3.13.0.103.111
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.13.0.103.111

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3145-1
  CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8658

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-103.150


