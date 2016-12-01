|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3145-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 07:45
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8658
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7425
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3145-1
November 30, 2016
linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)
Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom
IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-103-generic 3.13.0-103.150
linux-image-3.13.0-103-generic-lpae 3.13.0-103.150
linux-image-3.13.0-103-lowlatency 3.13.0-103.150
linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-103.150
linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-103.150
linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-103.150
linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-103.150
linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-103.150
linux-image-generic 3.13.0.103.111
linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.103.111
linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.103.111
linux-image-omap 3.13.0.103.111
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.103.111
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.103.111
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.103.111
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.103.111
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3145-1
CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8658
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-103.150
