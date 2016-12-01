Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3145-1

November 30, 2016



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the

Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)



Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom

IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-103-generic 3.13.0-103.150

linux-image-3.13.0-103-generic-lpae 3.13.0-103.150

linux-image-3.13.0-103-lowlatency 3.13.0-103.150

linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-103.150

linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-103.150

linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-103.150

linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-103.150

linux-image-3.13.0-103-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-103.150

linux-image-generic 3.13.0.103.111

linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.103.111

linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.103.111

linux-image-omap 3.13.0.103.111

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.103.111

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.103.111

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.103.111

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.103.111



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3145-1

CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8658



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-103.150





