Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3146-2

November 30, 2016



linux-lts-xenial vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3146-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



It was discovered that the __get_user_asm_ex implementation in the Linux

kernel for x86/x86_64 contained extended asm statements that were

incompatible with the exception table. A local attacker could use this to

gain administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-9644)



Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem

implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a

setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group

privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)



Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the

Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)



Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom

IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain

privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-51-generic 4.4.0-51.72~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-51-generic-lpae 4.4.0-51.72~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-51-lowlatency 4.4.0-51.72~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-51-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-51.72~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-51-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-51.72~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-51-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-51.72~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-51-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-51.72~14.04.1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.51.38

linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.51.38

linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.51.38

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.51.38

linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.51.38

linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.51.38

linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.51.38

linux-image-virtual-lts-xenial 4.4.0.51.38



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3146-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3146-1

CVE-2016-7097, CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8658, CVE-2016-9644



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-51.72~14.04.1





