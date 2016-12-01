|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3146-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 07:47
|Referenzen:
CVE-2016-8658
CVE-2016-9644
CVE-2016-7097
CVE-2016-7425
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3146-1
November 30, 2016
linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
It was discovered that the __get_user_asm_ex implementation in the Linux
kernel for x86/x86_64 contained extended asm statements that were
incompatible with the exception table. A local attacker could use this to
gain administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-9644)
Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem
implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a
setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group
privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)
Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)
Daxing Guo discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in the Broadcom
IEEE802.11n FullMAC driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-8658)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-51-generic 4.4.0-51.72
linux-image-4.4.0-51-generic-lpae 4.4.0-51.72
linux-image-4.4.0-51-lowlatency 4.4.0-51.72
linux-image-4.4.0-51-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-51.72
linux-image-4.4.0-51-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-51.72
linux-image-4.4.0-51-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-51.72
linux-image-4.4.0-51-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-51.72
linux-image-generic 4.4.0.51.54
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.51.54
linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.51.54
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.51.54
linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.51.54
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.51.54
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.51.54
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3146-1
CVE-2016-7097, CVE-2016-7425, CVE-2016-8658, CVE-2016-9644
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-51.72
|
|