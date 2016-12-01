Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3147-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 07:49
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7425
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7097

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3147-1
November 30, 2016

linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem
implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a
setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group
privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)

Marco Grassi discovered that the driver for Areca RAID Controllers in the
Linux kernel did not properly validate control messages. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly gain
privileges. (CVE-2016-7425)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  linux-image-4.8.0-28-generic    4.8.0-28.30
  linux-image-4.8.0-28-generic-lpae  4.8.0-28.30
  linux-image-4.8.0-28-lowlatency  4.8.0-28.30
  linux-image-4.8.0-28-powerpc-e500mc  4.8.0-28.30
  linux-image-4.8.0-28-powerpc-smp  4.8.0-28.30
  linux-image-4.8.0-28-powerpc64-emb  4.8.0-28.30
  linux-image-generic             4.8.0.28.37
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.8.0.28.37
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.8.0.28.37
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      4.8.0.28.37
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         4.8.0.28.37
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       4.8.0.28.37

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3147-1
  CVE-2016-7097, CVE-2016-7425

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-28.30


Werbung