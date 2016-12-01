Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: ImageMagick: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 30, 2016

Bugs: #581990, #593526, #593530, #593532, #595200, #596002, #596004

ID: 201611-21



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in ImageMagick, the worst of

which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



ImageMagick is a collection of tools and libraries for many image

formats.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-gfx/imagemagick < 6.9.6.2 >= 6.9.6.2



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in ImageMagick. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All ImageMagick users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=media-gfx/imagemagick-6.9.6.2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-3714

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3714

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-3715

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3715

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-3716

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3716

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-3717

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3717

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-3718

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3718

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5010

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5010

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-5842

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5842

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-6491

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6491

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-7799

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7799

[ 10 ] CVE-2016-7906

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7906



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-21



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





