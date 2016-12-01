Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: USN-3140-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 07:53
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9078

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3140-1
November 30, 2016

firefox vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Firefox could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it
opened a malicious website.

Software Description:
- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser

Details:

It was discovered that data: URLs can inherit the wrong origin after a
HTTP redirect in some circumstances. An attacker could potentially
exploit this to bypass same-origin restrictions. (CVE-2016-9078)

A use-after-free was discovered in SVG animations. If a user were tricked
in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could exploit this
to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-9079)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  firefox                         50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  firefox                         50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  firefox                         50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  firefox                         50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1

After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3140-1
  CVE-2016-9078, CVE-2016-9079

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



