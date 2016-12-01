Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Subject: [USN-3140-1] Firefox vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3140-1

November 30, 2016



firefox vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Firefox could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it

opened a malicious website.



Software Description:

- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser



Details:



It was discovered that data: URLs can inherit the wrong origin after a

HTTP redirect in some circumstances. An attacker could potentially

exploit this to bypass same-origin restrictions. (CVE-2016-9078)



A use-after-free was discovered in SVG animations. If a user were tricked

in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could exploit this

to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-9079)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

firefox 50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

firefox 50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

firefox 50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

firefox 50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3140-1

CVE-2016-9078, CVE-2016-9079



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0.2+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1







