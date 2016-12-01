Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============1432813171619735827==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha256;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="KJnpLN2aembaFPqW02ea7i40uvcbVt4eE"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--KJnpLN2aembaFPqW02ea7i40uvcbVt4eE

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="kvPgmlS5DrSSgdwAtggLROmbwK01RCiVJ"

From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <f04bbe82-b2ef-6328-3b0f-0310b9d987c5@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3141-1] Thunderbird vulnerabilities



--kvPgmlS5DrSSgdwAtggLROmbwK01RCiVJ

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Language: en-US



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3141-1

December 01, 2016



thunderbird vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.



Software Description:

- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client



Details:



Christian Holler, Jon Coppeard, Olli Pettay, Ehsan Akhgari, Gary Kwong,

Tooru Fujisawa, and Randell Jesup discovered multiple memory safety issues

in Thunderbird. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted

message, an attacker could potentially exploit these to cause a denial of

service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5290)



A same-origin policy bypass was discovered with local HTML files in some

circumstances. An attacker could potentially exploit this to obtain

sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5291)



A heap buffer-overflow was discovered in Cairo when processing SVG

content. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted message,

an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service

via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5296)



An error was discovered in argument length checking in Javascript. If a

user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing

context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of

service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5297)



A buffer overflow was discovered in nsScriptLoadHandler. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing context,

an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service

via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9066)



A use-after-free was discovered in SVG animations. If a user were tricked

in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing context, an

attacker could exploit this to cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9079)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

thunderbird 1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3141-1

CVE-2016-5290, CVE-2016-5291, CVE-2016-5296, CVE-2016-5297,

CVE-2016-9066, CVE-2016-9079



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1







--kvPgmlS5DrSSgdwAtggLROmbwK01RCiVJ--



--KJnpLN2aembaFPqW02ea7i40uvcbVt4eE

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJYP328AAoJEGEfvezVlG4PWRgH/3bR/uGhwXzOmPcxnrIwgiid

h6o0+qTLwWDjvX4DLm3Cg1dW6Lm4i2EdT4QpoxXUqbZG7HaG5K7wliKoWqgHuD66

vy2Mql63fHgTDSuStorwstDjrhQgvRC0YBofx9vp3YAAxC27iGTwf6fFVpCfoGSa

onJLfLKG7juTwxmsAkQqRdgt+O6XA4yuDgIvuBHnT+FH+T+lxtB+Vu21EQlB1DY0

jqN9q5X3oRt3/uI9XDTFTX6Ge1LY4WvSUsWUKSSrNmGZKuveG1K7GHt0s3kO5695

Jzfnn8yd92aplgzdGTcEO1siPIjXOmplTgUU+zhs2N8lgKiPAM0KYfzebL780wc=

=mhV5

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--KJnpLN2aembaFPqW02ea7i40uvcbVt4eE--





--===============1432813171619735827==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============1432813171619735827==--

