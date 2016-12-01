Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

|
From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <f04bbe82-b2ef-6328-3b0f-0310b9d987c5@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3141-1] Thunderbird vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3141-1
December 01, 2016
thunderbird vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.
Software Description:
- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client
Details:
Christian Holler, Jon Coppeard, Olli Pettay, Ehsan Akhgari, Gary Kwong,
Tooru Fujisawa, and Randell Jesup discovered multiple memory safety issues
in Thunderbird. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
message, an attacker could potentially exploit these to cause a denial of
service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5290)
A same-origin policy bypass was discovered with local HTML files in some
circumstances. An attacker could potentially exploit this to obtain
sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5291)
A heap buffer-overflow was discovered in Cairo when processing SVG
content. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted message,
an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service
via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5296)
An error was discovered in argument length checking in Javascript. If a
user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing
context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of
service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5297)
A buffer overflow was discovered in nsScriptLoadHandler. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing context,
an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service
via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9066)
A use-after-free was discovered in SVG animations. If a user were tricked
in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing context, an
attacker could exploit this to cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9079)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
thunderbird 1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3141-1
CVE-2016-5290, CVE-2016-5291, CVE-2016-5296, CVE-2016-5297,
CVE-2016-9066, CVE-2016-9079
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.5.1+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
