|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SSA:2016-336-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 12:16
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
[slackware-security] mozilla-firefox (SSA:2016-336-01)
New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.5.1esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release contains security fixes and improvements.
For more information, see:
https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.1esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.1esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.1esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.1esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-firefox-50.0.2-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-firefox-50.0.2-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.1 package:
853db455bd60f93b82475f5f2700af79
mozilla-firefox-45.5.1esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
44f72499e02ad701f047ea8d27803927
mozilla-firefox-45.5.1esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
af1f939c2ead4de1478cae79b2297baf
mozilla-firefox-45.5.1esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
1eb46bdcabe75688cd6856bde1a5de27
mozilla-firefox-45.5.1esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
5f5195148ac5e0bf4d028a67a22e754b xap/mozilla-firefox-50.0.2-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
f474a2f0242a75e5f368c1698c6b9f16 xap/mozilla-firefox-50.0.2-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.5.1esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message: |
| |
| unsubscribe slackware-security |
| |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |
| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iEYEARECAAYFAlg/5NQACgkQakRjwEAQIjOJnwCeNmbAaNRifQ/77Ut3Aa4BYqGh
KwEAn1T0ok7hfPQ1oboALGcfgutS/IkE
=LFG3
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|