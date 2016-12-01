Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] mozilla-thunderbird (SSA:2016-336-02)



New mozilla-thunderbird packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,

and -current to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release contains security fixes and improvements.

For more information, see:

https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird.html

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.1 package:

5482e6a44d9375c1eb19bea90e40feb2

mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

1f83b4ee45cc37db9548b46e454d8577

mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

098a46bb98e99dc58345e238f35a04cc

mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

b31349a729b8ba7288beaa9f96ac09c0

mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

0dc77532e0f561d9e2c013755e2bbdbf xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

345054ee5e5760c3a1760fb9b48e4f4a xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



