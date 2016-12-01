Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: SSA:2016-336-02
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 12:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  mozilla-thunderbird (SSA:2016-336-02)

New mozilla-thunderbird packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release contains security fixes and improvements.
  For more information, see:
    https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird.html
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.1 package:
5482e6a44d9375c1eb19bea90e40feb2 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
1f83b4ee45cc37db9548b46e454d8577 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
098a46bb98e99dc58345e238f35a04cc 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
b31349a729b8ba7288beaa9f96ac09c0 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
0dc77532e0f561d9e2c013755e2bbdbf  xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
345054ee5e5760c3a1760fb9b48e4f4a  xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-thunderbird-45.5.1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlg/5NYACgkQakRjwEAQIjMz2wCfd56h9N2hPeZbVsYxxGIy4jcc
FKwAnAlgk2jcEySOwE7pyj7DyByvSkkm
=Tz/t
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
