Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3728-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

December 01, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : firefox-esr

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9079



A use-after-free vulnerability in the SVG Animation was discovered in

the Mozilla Firefox web browser, allowing a remote attacker to cause a

denial of service (application crash) or execute arbitrary code, if a

user is tricked into opening a specially crafted website.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 45.5.1esr-1~deb8u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAlhALzVfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0Rlrw/+OQ/H37Ryk0biCrpmFCYrwYMfbz+CFFEqoJszZOCnbq0rkLpfpiZdOFKe

TZCd0BLmDqb30WYR5zSE4fyimL5E1P2mUlQVyPVL20Q1kESnHmLpLsQDTiqT2Cr/

NOmcMAq8aKAy8ge3zhHTBRrulgb/Eql9Tv65wXxVDsgCZ7Qd8+a7k17WLsfqcf8K

Eob/gcU3Vu86Jz/l/1QOfr7X6ngIOTp265HaIfzBOC4EaATYLqZEj6AtVJl+Rmgm

E+nXMhfQrbPHurYGo5tb7n/eMW8zuBq+g1298YI1Gp6msC4MSj3m2NO+jn62decd

6O4cEvDnsczzklOBzhPlgb2bq+W+4/Iz9lsY5JNoOaLeRjqtghep1p08hL2HJyDo

+/qIVlJq5bz0FmPqE/0VK6BYsLEyRGlDBUU17nJcDCG2L0WyVkpugbimp3vTP+yg

KUC+Z09zmDNZQqsAHNnFV8+ntiStkq8t9APgKdVRLDUSfjH3yba5MnLaePJDw9T7

B79kDO1mNBndtSm3ne8mI+IY8srVvwx25tTgvbgwzHQyWddcfKkWnZ9/jlRMN81w

YuNUzKEjUR4MtF5vSgkbtXJt/o68jUXYp9pU1KtKHuxa1d9c3NvqYNuKK+X9/Q0W

mv5s4ni6ICdgf2p/FP3+Y0ozaE2mZSndKILg9pmt395NvgZCYDI=

=eQ5X

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

