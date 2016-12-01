Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
ID: DSA-3728-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 16:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3728-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
December 01, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : firefox-esr
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9079

A use-after-free vulnerability in the SVG Animation was discovered in
the Mozilla Firefox web browser, allowing a remote attacker to cause a
denial of service (application crash) or execute arbitrary code, if a
user is tricked into opening a specially crafted website.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 45.5.1esr-1~deb8u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
