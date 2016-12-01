|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|DSA-3728-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 16:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3728-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
December 01, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : firefox-esr
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9079
A use-after-free vulnerability in the SVG Animation was discovered in
the Mozilla Firefox web browser, allowing a remote attacker to cause a
denial of service (application crash) or execute arbitrary code, if a
user is tricked into opening a specially crafted website.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 45.5.1esr-1~deb8u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|