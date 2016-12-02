Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Jenkins
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Jenkins
ID: FEDORA-2016-368780879d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 2. Dezember 2016, 00:13
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9299

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : jenkins
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.651.3
Release     : 2.fc25
URL         : http://jenkins-ci.org
Summary     : An extendable open source continuous integration server
Description :
Jenkins is an award-winning, cross-platform, continuous integration and
continuous delivery application that increases your productivity. Use
Jenkins to build and test your software projects continuously making it
easier for developers to integrate changes to the project, and making it
easier for users to obtain a fresh build. It also allows you to
continuously deliver your software by providing powerful ways to define
your build pipelines and integrating with a large number of testing and
deployment technologies.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-9299
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1395172 - CVE-2016-9299 jenkins: Java deserialization flaw leads
 to RCE
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395172
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jenkins' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

10
Mün­chen schließt Um­stieg auf Kolab als Group­ware-Lö­s­ung ab

0
GS­trea­mer 1.10.2 be­hebt Si­cher­heits­lü­cke

14
De­vuan ver­öf­fent­licht Beta 2

4
Suse übern­immt OpenSt­ack-Tech­no­lo­gie von HPE

5
Li­nu­x-Ser­ver Zen­ty­al 5.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Mo­zil­la wer­tet ers­tes Tes­t-Pi­lo­t-Ex­pe­ri­ment aus

1
Frei­es ERP-Sys­tem Try­ton in Ver­si­on 4.2 er­schie­nen

26
Sail­fish OS wird of­fi­zi­el­les mo­bi­les Be­triebs­sys­tem in Russ­land

4
Ent­wick­lung von War­sow ein­ge­stellt

7
OpenOf­fice: 200 Mil­lio­nen Down­loads übers­chrit­ten
 
Werbung