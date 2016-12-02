Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Jenkins

Name : jenkins

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.651.3

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://jenkins-ci.org

Summary : An extendable open source continuous integration server

Description :

Jenkins is an award-winning, cross-platform, continuous integration and

continuous delivery application that increases your productivity. Use

Jenkins to build and test your software projects continuously making it

easier for developers to integrate changes to the project, and making it

easier for users to obtain a fresh build. It also allows you to

continuously deliver your software by providing powerful ways to define

your build pipelines and integrating with a large number of testing and

deployment technologies.



Security fix for CVE-2016-9299

[ 1 ] Bug #1395172 - CVE-2016-9299 jenkins: Java deserialization flaw leads

to RCE

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395172

