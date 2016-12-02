|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Jenkins
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Jenkins
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-368780879d
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 2. Dezember 2016, 00:13
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9299
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : jenkins
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.651.3
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://jenkins-ci.org
Summary : An extendable open source continuous integration server
Description :
Jenkins is an award-winning, cross-platform, continuous integration and
continuous delivery application that increases your productivity. Use
Jenkins to build and test your software projects continuously making it
easier for developers to integrate changes to the project, and making it
easier for users to obtain a fresh build. It also allows you to
continuously deliver your software by providing powerful ways to define
your build pipelines and integrating with a large number of testing and
deployment technologies.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-9299
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1395172 - CVE-2016-9299 jenkins: Java deserialization flaw leads
to RCE
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395172
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jenkins' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|