Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2825 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2825.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

7251f6beb26fcb00598415eeaf517c73782cd93d61546cae8fee4d0f7a4071b6

thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm



x86_64:

b37fd2b77f5597775d8ad56a518b5fb35ab1c09c03b731817edd56c4a65a6e6b

thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

89b0a355885d6a9c753eb36af7e2c58ff3fb1c05c72438af2be24f3b35f65065

thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm







