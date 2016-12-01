Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: CESA-2016:2825
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 5
Datum: Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 18:59
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2825.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2825 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2825.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
7251f6beb26fcb00598415eeaf517c73782cd93d61546cae8fee4d0f7a4071b6 
 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm

x86_64:
b37fd2b77f5597775d8ad56a518b5fb35ab1c09c03b731817edd56c4a65a6e6b 
 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
89b0a355885d6a9c753eb36af7e2c58ff3fb1c05c72438af2be24f3b35f65065 
 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: JohnnyCentOS

