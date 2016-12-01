Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2825 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2825.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:7251f6beb26fcb00598415eeaf517c73782cd93d61546cae8fee4d0f7a4071b6 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpmx86_64:b37fd2b77f5597775d8ad56a518b5fb35ab1c09c03b731817edd56c4a65a6e6b thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:89b0a355885d6a9c753eb36af7e2c58ff3fb1c05c72438af2be24f3b35f65065 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm