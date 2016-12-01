Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2825 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2825.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:b21002cf325311197b191b5b530f685a6501df24390836e0f2b82a0bfdb11258 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpmx86_64:3e0df1347b13bbdbbe0e7563dd7a84bcd6c6818925b53393448e13128a359562 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:dea7ceb00bc57fb4c1ff6e8d7f6d9e3acc6852d4d4b29355d2bb1de300452532 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce