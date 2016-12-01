Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: CESA-2016:2825
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 19:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2825.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2825 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2825.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
b21002cf325311197b191b5b530f685a6501df24390836e0f2b82a0bfdb11258 
 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

x86_64:
3e0df1347b13bbdbbe0e7563dd7a84bcd6c6818925b53393448e13128a359562 
 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
dea7ceb00bc57fb4c1ff6e8d7f6d9e3acc6852d4d4b29355d2bb1de300452532 
 thunderbird-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm



