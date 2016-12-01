Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2964-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
Datum: Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 19:01
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for ImageMagick
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2964-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000399 #1000434 #1000436 #1000688 #1000689 
                    #1000690 #1000691 #1000692 #1000693 #1000694 
                    #1000695 #1000698 #1000699 #1000700 #1000701 
                    #1000703 #1000704 #1000707 #1000709 #1000711 
                    #1000713 #1000714 #1001066 #1001221 #1002209 
                    #1002421 #1002422 #1003629 #1005123 #1005125 
                    #1005127 #1007245 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-9907 CVE-2015-8957 CVE-2015-8958
                    CVE-2015-8959 CVE-2016-5687 CVE-2016-6823
                    CVE-2016-7101 CVE-2016-7514 CVE-2016-7515
                    CVE-2016-7516 CVE-2016-7517 CVE-2016-7518
                    CVE-2016-7519 CVE-2016-7522 CVE-2016-7523
                    CVE-2016-7524 CVE-2016-7525 CVE-2016-7526
                    CVE-2016-7527 CVE-2016-7528 CVE-2016-7529
                    CVE-2016-7530 CVE-2016-7531 CVE-2016-7533
                    CVE-2016-7535 CVE-2016-7537 CVE-2016-7799
                    CVE-2016-7800 CVE-2016-7996 CVE-2016-7997
                    CVE-2016-8682 CVE-2016-8683 CVE-2016-8684
                    CVE-2016-8862
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 34 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for ImageMagick fixes the following issues:

   These vulnerabilities could be triggered by processing specially crafted
   image files, which could lead to a process crash or resource consumtion,
   or potentially have unspecified futher impact.

   - CVE-2016-8862: Memory allocation failure in AcquireMagickMemory
     (bsc#1007245)
   - CVE-2014-9907: DOS due to corrupted DDS files (bsc#1000714)
   - CVE-2015-8959: DOS due to corrupted DDS files (bsc#1000713)
   - CVE-2016-7537: Out of bound access for corrupted pdb file (bsc#1000711)
   - CVE-2016-6823: BMP Coder Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability (bsc#1001066)
   - CVE-2016-7514: Out-of-bounds read in coders/psd.c (bsc#1000688)
   - CVE-2016-7515: Rle file handling for corrupted file (bsc#1000689)
   - CVE-2016-7529: out of bound in quantum handling (bsc#1000399)
   - CVE-2016-7101: SGI Coder Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability (bsc#1001221)
   - CVE-2016-7527:  out of bound access in wpg file coder: (bsc#1000436)
   - CVE-2016-7996, CVE-2016-7997: WPG Reader Issues (bsc#1003629)
   - CVE-2016-7528: out of bound access in xcf file coder (bsc#1000434)
   - CVE-2016-8683: Check that filesize is reasonable compared to the header
     value (bsc#1005127)
   - CVE-2016-8682: Stack-buffer read overflow while reading SCT header
     (bsc#1005125)
   - CVE-2016-8684: Mismatch between real filesize and header values
     (bsc#1005123)
   - Buffer overflows in SIXEL, PDB, MAP, and TIFF coders (bsc#1002209)
   - CVE-2016-7525: Heap buffer overflow in psd file coder (bsc#1000701)
   - CVE-2016-7524: AddressSanitizer:heap-buffer-overflow READ of size 1 in
     meta.c:465 (bsc#1000700)
   - CVE-2016-7530: Out of bound in quantum handling (bsc#1000703)
   - CVE-2016-7531: Pbd file out of bound access (bsc#1000704)
   - CVE-2016-7533: Wpg file out of bound for corrupted file (bsc#1000707)
   - CVE-2016-7535: Out of bound access for corrupted psd file (bsc#1000709)
   - CVE-2016-7522: Out of bound access for malformed psd file (bsc#1000698)
   - CVE-2016-7517: out-of-bounds read in coders/pict.c (bsc#1000693)
   - CVE-2016-7516: Out of bounds problem in rle, pict, viff and sun files
     (bsc#1000692)
   - CVE-2015-8958: Potential DOS in sun file handling due to malformed files
     (bsc#1000691)
   - CVE-2015-8957: Buffer overflow in sun file handling (bsc#1000690)
   - CVE-2016-7519: out-of-bounds read in coders/rle.c (bsc#1000695)
   - CVE-2016-7518: out-of-bounds read in coders/sun.c (bsc#1000694)
   - CVE-2016-7800: 8BIM/8BIMW unsigned underflow leads to heap overflow
     (bsc#1002422)
   - CVE-2016-7523: AddressSanitizer:heap-buffer-overflow READ of size 1
     meta.c:496 (bsc#1000699)
   - CVE-2016-7799: mogrify global buffer overflow (bsc#1002421)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ImageMagick-12867=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-ImageMagick-12867=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ImageMagick-12867=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      ImageMagick-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
      ImageMagick-devel-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
      libMagick++-devel-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
      libMagick++1-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
      libMagickWand1-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
      perl-PerlMagick-6.4.3.6-7.54.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
 x86_64):

      libMagickWand1-32bit-6.4.3.6-7.54.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libMagickCore1-6.4.3.6-7.54.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libMagickCore1-32bit-6.4.3.6-7.54.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
      ImageMagick-debugsource-6.4.3.6-7.54.1


