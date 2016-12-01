Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick

SUSE Security Update: Security update for ImageMagick

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2964-1

Rating: important

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that fixes 34 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for ImageMagick fixes the following issues:



These vulnerabilities could be triggered by processing specially crafted

image files, which could lead to a process crash or resource consumtion,

or potentially have unspecified futher impact.



- CVE-2016-8862: Memory allocation failure in AcquireMagickMemory

(bsc#1007245)

- CVE-2014-9907: DOS due to corrupted DDS files (bsc#1000714)

- CVE-2015-8959: DOS due to corrupted DDS files (bsc#1000713)

- CVE-2016-7537: Out of bound access for corrupted pdb file (bsc#1000711)

- CVE-2016-6823: BMP Coder Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability (bsc#1001066)

- CVE-2016-7514: Out-of-bounds read in coders/psd.c (bsc#1000688)

- CVE-2016-7515: Rle file handling for corrupted file (bsc#1000689)

- CVE-2016-7529: out of bound in quantum handling (bsc#1000399)

- CVE-2016-7101: SGI Coder Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability (bsc#1001221)

- CVE-2016-7527: out of bound access in wpg file coder: (bsc#1000436)

- CVE-2016-7996, CVE-2016-7997: WPG Reader Issues (bsc#1003629)

- CVE-2016-7528: out of bound access in xcf file coder (bsc#1000434)

- CVE-2016-8683: Check that filesize is reasonable compared to the header

value (bsc#1005127)

- CVE-2016-8682: Stack-buffer read overflow while reading SCT header

(bsc#1005125)

- CVE-2016-8684: Mismatch between real filesize and header values

(bsc#1005123)

- Buffer overflows in SIXEL, PDB, MAP, and TIFF coders (bsc#1002209)

- CVE-2016-7525: Heap buffer overflow in psd file coder (bsc#1000701)

- CVE-2016-7524: AddressSanitizer:heap-buffer-overflow READ of size 1 in

meta.c:465 (bsc#1000700)

- CVE-2016-7530: Out of bound in quantum handling (bsc#1000703)

- CVE-2016-7531: Pbd file out of bound access (bsc#1000704)

- CVE-2016-7533: Wpg file out of bound for corrupted file (bsc#1000707)

- CVE-2016-7535: Out of bound access for corrupted psd file (bsc#1000709)

- CVE-2016-7522: Out of bound access for malformed psd file (bsc#1000698)

- CVE-2016-7517: out-of-bounds read in coders/pict.c (bsc#1000693)

- CVE-2016-7516: Out of bounds problem in rle, pict, viff and sun files

(bsc#1000692)

- CVE-2015-8958: Potential DOS in sun file handling due to malformed files

(bsc#1000691)

- CVE-2015-8957: Buffer overflow in sun file handling (bsc#1000690)

- CVE-2016-7519: out-of-bounds read in coders/rle.c (bsc#1000695)

- CVE-2016-7518: out-of-bounds read in coders/sun.c (bsc#1000694)

- CVE-2016-7800: 8BIM/8BIMW unsigned underflow leads to heap overflow

(bsc#1002422)

- CVE-2016-7523: AddressSanitizer:heap-buffer-overflow READ of size 1

meta.c:496 (bsc#1000699)

- CVE-2016-7799: mogrify global buffer overflow (bsc#1002421)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ImageMagick-12867=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-ImageMagick-12867=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ImageMagick-12867=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



ImageMagick-6.4.3.6-7.54.1

ImageMagick-devel-6.4.3.6-7.54.1

libMagick++-devel-6.4.3.6-7.54.1

libMagick++1-6.4.3.6-7.54.1

libMagickWand1-6.4.3.6-7.54.1

perl-PerlMagick-6.4.3.6-7.54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x

x86_64):



libMagickWand1-32bit-6.4.3.6-7.54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libMagickCore1-6.4.3.6-7.54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libMagickCore1-32bit-6.4.3.6-7.54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.4.3.6-7.54.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.4.3.6-7.54.1





