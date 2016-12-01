|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2964-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Do, 1. Dezember 2016, 19:01
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for ImageMagick
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2964-1
Rating: important
References: #1000399 #1000434 #1000436 #1000688 #1000689
#1000690 #1000691 #1000692 #1000693 #1000694
#1000695 #1000698 #1000699 #1000700 #1000701
#1000703 #1000704 #1000707 #1000709 #1000711
#1000713 #1000714 #1001066 #1001221 #1002209
#1002421 #1002422 #1003629 #1005123 #1005125
#1005127 #1007245
Cross-References: CVE-2014-9907 CVE-2015-8957 CVE-2015-8958
CVE-2015-8959 CVE-2016-5687 CVE-2016-6823
CVE-2016-7101 CVE-2016-7514 CVE-2016-7515
CVE-2016-7516 CVE-2016-7517 CVE-2016-7518
CVE-2016-7519 CVE-2016-7522 CVE-2016-7523
CVE-2016-7524 CVE-2016-7525 CVE-2016-7526
CVE-2016-7527 CVE-2016-7528 CVE-2016-7529
CVE-2016-7530 CVE-2016-7531 CVE-2016-7533
CVE-2016-7535 CVE-2016-7537 CVE-2016-7799
CVE-2016-7800 CVE-2016-7996 CVE-2016-7997
CVE-2016-8682 CVE-2016-8683 CVE-2016-8684
CVE-2016-8862
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 34 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for ImageMagick fixes the following issues:
These vulnerabilities could be triggered by processing specially crafted
image files, which could lead to a process crash or resource consumtion,
or potentially have unspecified futher impact.
- CVE-2016-8862: Memory allocation failure in AcquireMagickMemory
(bsc#1007245)
- CVE-2014-9907: DOS due to corrupted DDS files (bsc#1000714)
- CVE-2015-8959: DOS due to corrupted DDS files (bsc#1000713)
- CVE-2016-7537: Out of bound access for corrupted pdb file (bsc#1000711)
- CVE-2016-6823: BMP Coder Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability (bsc#1001066)
- CVE-2016-7514: Out-of-bounds read in coders/psd.c (bsc#1000688)
- CVE-2016-7515: Rle file handling for corrupted file (bsc#1000689)
- CVE-2016-7529: out of bound in quantum handling (bsc#1000399)
- CVE-2016-7101: SGI Coder Out-Of-Bounds Read Vulnerability (bsc#1001221)
- CVE-2016-7527: out of bound access in wpg file coder: (bsc#1000436)
- CVE-2016-7996, CVE-2016-7997: WPG Reader Issues (bsc#1003629)
- CVE-2016-7528: out of bound access in xcf file coder (bsc#1000434)
- CVE-2016-8683: Check that filesize is reasonable compared to the header
value (bsc#1005127)
- CVE-2016-8682: Stack-buffer read overflow while reading SCT header
(bsc#1005125)
- CVE-2016-8684: Mismatch between real filesize and header values
(bsc#1005123)
- Buffer overflows in SIXEL, PDB, MAP, and TIFF coders (bsc#1002209)
- CVE-2016-7525: Heap buffer overflow in psd file coder (bsc#1000701)
- CVE-2016-7524: AddressSanitizer:heap-buffer-overflow READ of size 1 in
meta.c:465 (bsc#1000700)
- CVE-2016-7530: Out of bound in quantum handling (bsc#1000703)
- CVE-2016-7531: Pbd file out of bound access (bsc#1000704)
- CVE-2016-7533: Wpg file out of bound for corrupted file (bsc#1000707)
- CVE-2016-7535: Out of bound access for corrupted psd file (bsc#1000709)
- CVE-2016-7522: Out of bound access for malformed psd file (bsc#1000698)
- CVE-2016-7517: out-of-bounds read in coders/pict.c (bsc#1000693)
- CVE-2016-7516: Out of bounds problem in rle, pict, viff and sun files
(bsc#1000692)
- CVE-2015-8958: Potential DOS in sun file handling due to malformed files
(bsc#1000691)
- CVE-2015-8957: Buffer overflow in sun file handling (bsc#1000690)
- CVE-2016-7519: out-of-bounds read in coders/rle.c (bsc#1000695)
- CVE-2016-7518: out-of-bounds read in coders/sun.c (bsc#1000694)
- CVE-2016-7800: 8BIM/8BIMW unsigned underflow leads to heap overflow
(bsc#1002422)
- CVE-2016-7523: AddressSanitizer:heap-buffer-overflow READ of size 1
meta.c:496 (bsc#1000699)
- CVE-2016-7799: mogrify global buffer overflow (bsc#1002421)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ImageMagick-12867=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-ImageMagick-12867=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ImageMagick-12867=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
ImageMagick-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
ImageMagick-devel-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
libMagick++-devel-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
libMagick++1-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
libMagickWand1-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
perl-PerlMagick-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
x86_64):
libMagickWand1-32bit-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libMagickCore1-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libMagickCore1-32bit-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.4.3.6-7.54.1
References:
--
|
|