Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in pacemaker

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for pacemaker

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2965-1

Rating: important

References: #1000743 #1002767 #1003565 #1007433 #967388

#986644 #987348

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7035 CVE-2016-7797

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has 5 fixes

is now available.



Description:





This update for pacemaker fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:

- CVE-2016-7797: Notify other clients of a new connection only if the

handshake has completed (bsc#967388, bsc#1002767).

- CVE-2016-7035: Fixed improper IPC guarding in pacemaker (bsc#1007433).



Bug fixes:

- bsc#1003565: crmd: Record pending operations in the CIB before they are

performed

- bsc#1000743: pengine: Do not fence a maintenance node if it shuts down

cleanly

- bsc#987348: ping: Avoid temporary files for fping check

- bsc#986644: libcrmcommon: report errors consistently when waiting for

data on connection

- bsc#986644: remote: Correctly calculate the remaining timeouts when

receiving messages



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1376=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



libpacemaker-devel-1.1.15-5.1

libpacemaker3-1.1.15-5.1

libpacemaker3-debuginfo-1.1.15-5.1

pacemaker-1.1.15-5.1

pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-5.1

pacemaker-cli-debuginfo-1.1.15-5.1

pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-5.1

pacemaker-cts-debuginfo-1.1.15-5.1

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-5.1

pacemaker-debugsource-1.1.15-5.1

pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-5.1

pacemaker-remote-debuginfo-1.1.15-5.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7035.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7797.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000743

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002767

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003565

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007433

https://bugzilla.suse.com/967388

https://bugzilla.suse.com/986644

https://bugzilla.suse.com/987348



