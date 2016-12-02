Login
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x
ID: RHSA-2016:2842-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Datum: Fr, 2. Dezember 2016, 00:11
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Low: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - 30 Day End Of Life
 Notice
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2842-01
Product:           Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2842.html
Issue date:        2016-12-01
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

This is the 30 Day notification for the End of Production Phase 1 of Red
Hat 
OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2).

2. Description:

In accordance with the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Support Life Cycle 
Policy, support for OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2) will end on
December 31, 2016. Red Hat will not provide extended support for this 
product. Customers are requested to migrate to a supported Red Hat 
OpenShift Enterprise product prior to the end of the life cycle for 
OpenShift Enterprise 2.x. After December 31, 2016, technical support 
through Red Hat's Global Support Services will no longer be provided. We 
encourage customers to plan their migration from Red Hat OpenShift 
Enterprise 2.x  to the latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise. 
Please contact your Red Hat account representative if you have questions 
and/or concerns on this matter.

3. Solution:

Full details of the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Life Cycle can be found on
the Red Hat website:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/openshift

4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1372035 - Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - 30 Day End Of Life Notice

5. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

6. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYQFOeXlSAg2UNWIIRAmaUAKCvnoKrDBJdIeb1zDSUlyChrx4TbACfa4YR
zOViFiK5xpEG+EAuMoxgXJo=
=bx4L
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
