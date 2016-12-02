Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - 30 Day End Of Life

Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2842-01

Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2842.html

Issue date: 2016-12-01

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the 30 Day notification for the End of Production Phase 1 of Red

Hat

OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2).



2. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Support Life Cycle

Policy, support for OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2) will end on

December 31, 2016. Red Hat will not provide extended support for this

product. Customers are requested to migrate to a supported Red Hat

OpenShift Enterprise product prior to the end of the life cycle for

OpenShift Enterprise 2.x. After December 31, 2016, technical support

through Red Hat's Global Support Services will no longer be provided. We

encourage customers to plan their migration from Red Hat OpenShift

Enterprise 2.x to the latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise.

Please contact your Red Hat account representative if you have questions

and/or concerns on this matter.



3. Solution:



Full details of the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Life Cycle can be found on

the Red Hat website:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/openshift



4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1372035 - Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - 30 Day End Of Life Notice



5. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low



6. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

