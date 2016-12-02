Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in calamares

Name : calamares

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.4.4

Release : 5.fc24

URL : https://calamares.io/

Summary : Installer from a live CD/DVD/USB to disk

Description :

Calamares is a distribution-independent installer framework, designed to

install

from a live CD/DVD/USB environment to a hard disk. It includes a graphical

installation program based on Qt 5. This package includes the Calamares

framework and the required configuration files to produce a working replacement

for Anaconda's liveinst.



A security update that fixes Calamares bug CAL-405:

https://calamares.io/bugs/browse/CAL-405 When installing with a LUKS-encrypted

`/` partition, Calamares was always creating a keyfile to decode `/` and

storing

it in the initramfs. It did that even with an unencrypted separate `/boot`

partition. As a result, the keyfile would be stored in cleartext on the `/boot`

partition, and it was possible to unlock the `/` partition without ever

entering

a passphrase. This completely defeated the security of LUKS. Please note that

this only affects manual partitioning. The automatic partitioning never leaves

`/boot` unencrypted (and it is, in fact, recommended to also always encrypt

`/boot` when doing manual partitioning). This update fixes the `dracutlukscfg`

module to not add the keyfile to `install_items` in the `dracut` configuration

(so that `dracut` will not include it onto the initramfs) if `/boot` is

separate

and unencrypted.

