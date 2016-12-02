Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Critical: firefox security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2843-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2843.html

Issue date: 2016-12-01

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9079

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5, Red

Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ppc, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.



This update upgrades Firefox to version 45.5.1 ESR.



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in the processing of malformed web content. A web page

containing malicious content could cause Firefox to crash or, potentially,

execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running Firefox.

(CVE-2016-9079)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting this issue.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1400376 - CVE-2016-9079 Mozilla: Firefox SVG Animation Remote Code Execution

(MFSA 2016-92)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):



Source:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):



Source:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



ppc:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



ppc64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



ppc64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



ppc64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.s390.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical

https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2016-92/#CVE-2016-9079



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

