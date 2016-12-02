Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Critical: firefox security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2843-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2843.html
Issue date: 2016-12-01
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9079
1. Summary:
An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5, Red
Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ppc, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.
This update upgrades Firefox to version 45.5.1 ESR.
Security Fix(es):
* A flaw was found in the processing of malformed web content. A web page
containing malicious content could cause Firefox to crash or, potentially,
execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running Firefox.
(CVE-2016-9079)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting this issue.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1400376 - CVE-2016-9079 Mozilla: Firefox SVG Animation Remote Code Execution
(MFSA 2016-92)
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):
Source:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):
Source:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
ppc:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.s390.rpm
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
ppc64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
ppc64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.s390.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm
aarch64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
ppc64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.s390.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.1-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2016-92/#CVE-2016-9079
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
