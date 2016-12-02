|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
|ID:
|USN-3133-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Fr, 2. Dezember 2016, 00:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5200
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5202
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5199
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5198
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3133-1
December 01, 2016
oxide-qt vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.
Software Description:
- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)
Details:
Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in Chromium. If a user
were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to obtain sensitive information, cause a denial
of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2016-5198, CVE-2016-5200, CVE-2016-5202)
A heap-corruption issue was discovered in FFmpeg. If a user were tricked
in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially
exploit this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5199)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
liboxideqtcore0 1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
liboxideqtcore0 1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
liboxideqtcore0 1.18.5-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3133-1
CVE-2016-5198, CVE-2016-5199, CVE-2016-5200, CVE-2016-5202
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.5-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
|
|