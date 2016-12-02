Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <5545e309-e582-9d09-df27-2c6db817d547@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3133-1] Oxide vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3133-1

December 01, 2016



oxide-qt vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.



Software Description:

- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)



Details:



Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in Chromium. If a user

were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit these to obtain sensitive information, cause a denial

of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2016-5198, CVE-2016-5200, CVE-2016-5202)



A heap-corruption issue was discovered in FFmpeg. If a user were tricked

in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially

exploit this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5199)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

liboxideqtcore0 1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.18.5-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3133-1

CVE-2016-5198, CVE-2016-5199, CVE-2016-5200, CVE-2016-5202



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.5-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







