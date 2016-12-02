Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
ID: USN-3133-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Fr, 2. Dezember 2016, 00:09
Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3133-1
December 01, 2016

oxide-qt vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.

Software Description:
- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)

Details:

Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in Chromium. If a user
were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to obtain sensitive information, cause a denial
of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2016-5198, CVE-2016-5200, CVE-2016-5202)

A heap-corruption issue was discovered in FFmpeg. If a user were tricked
in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially
exploit this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5199)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.18.5-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3133-1
  CVE-2016-5198, CVE-2016-5199, CVE-2016-5200, CVE-2016-5202

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.5-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.5-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



