Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in zathura-pdf-mupdf

Name : zathura-pdf-mupdf

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 0.3.0

Release : 3.fc23

URL : http://pwmt.org/projects/zathura/plugins/zathura-pdf-mupdf

Summary : PDF support for zathura via mupdf

Description :

This plugin adds PDF support to zathura using the mupdf rendering engine.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-7504, CVE-2016-7505, CVE-2016-7506, CVE-2016-9017,

CVE-2016-9108, CVE-2016-9109, CVE-2016-9294

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1394714 - CVE-2016-9294 mujs: DoS by using the malformed labeled

break/continue in JavaScript

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1394714

[ 2 ] Bug #1390266 - CVE-2016-7504 CVE-2016-7505 CVE-2016-7506 CVE-2016-9017

CVE-2016-9108 CVE-2016-9109 mujs: Multiple security issues

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390266

