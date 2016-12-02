Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in zathura-pdf-mupdf
Name: Mehrere Probleme in zathura-pdf-mupdf
ID: FEDORA-2016-2edfd75312
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Fr, 2. Dezember 2016, 00:04
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7505
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7504
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9017
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7506
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9294
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9108
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9109

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : zathura-pdf-mupdf
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 0.3.0
Release     : 3.fc23
URL         : http://pwmt.org/projects/zathura/plugins/zathura-pdf-mupdf
Summary     : PDF support for zathura via mupdf
Description :
This plugin adds PDF support to zathura using the mupdf rendering engine.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-7504, CVE-2016-7505, CVE-2016-7506, CVE-2016-9017,
CVE-2016-9108, CVE-2016-9109, CVE-2016-9294
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1394714 - CVE-2016-9294 mujs: DoS by using the malformed labeled
 break/continue in JavaScript
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1394714
  [ 2 ] Bug #1390266 - CVE-2016-7504 CVE-2016-7505 CVE-2016-7506 CVE-2016-9017
 CVE-2016-9108 CVE-2016-9109 mujs: Multiple security issues
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390266
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade zathura-pdf-mupdf' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
