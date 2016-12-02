Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
Fr, 2. Dezember 2016, 07:24
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3148-1
December 02, 2016

ghostscript vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Ghostscript could be made to crash, run programs, or disclose sensitive
information if it processed a specially crafted file.

Software Description:
- ghostscript: PostScript and PDF interpreter

Details:

Tavis Ormandy discovered multiple vulnerabilities in the way that Ghostscript
processes certain Postscript files. If a user or automated system were tricked
into opening a specially crafted file, an attacker could cause a denial of
service or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7976, CVE-2016-7978,
CVE-2016-7979, CVE-2016-8602)

Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in Ghostscript related to information
disclosure. If a user or automated system were tricked into opening a specially
crafted file, an attacker could expose sensitive data. (CVE-2013-5653,
CVE-2016-7977)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  ghostscript                     9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2
  ghostscript-x                   9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2
  libgs9                          9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2
  libgs9-common                   9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  ghostscript                     9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2
  ghostscript-x                   9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2
  libgs9                          9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2
  libgs9-common                   9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  ghostscript                     9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5
  ghostscript-x                   9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5
  libgs9                          9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5
  libgs9-common                   9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  ghostscript                     9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4
  ghostscript-x                   9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4
  libgs9                          9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4
  libgs9-common                   9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3148-1
  CVE-2013-5653, CVE-2016-7976, CVE-2016-7977, CVE-2016-7978,
  CVE-2016-7979, CVE-2016-8602

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4
