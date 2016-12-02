Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3148-1

December 02, 2016



ghostscript vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Ghostscript could be made to crash, run programs, or disclose sensitive

information if it processed a specially crafted file.



Software Description:

- ghostscript: PostScript and PDF interpreter



Details:



Tavis Ormandy discovered multiple vulnerabilities in the way that Ghostscript

processes certain Postscript files. If a user or automated system were tricked

into opening a specially crafted file, an attacker could cause a denial of

service or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7976, CVE-2016-7978,

CVE-2016-7979, CVE-2016-8602)



Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in Ghostscript related to information

disclosure. If a user or automated system were tricked into opening a specially

crafted file, an attacker could expose sensitive data. (CVE-2013-5653,

CVE-2016-7977)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

ghostscript 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2

ghostscript-x 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2

libgs9 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2

libgs9-common 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

ghostscript 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2

ghostscript-x 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2

libgs9 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2

libgs9-common 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

ghostscript 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5

ghostscript-x 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5

libgs9 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5

libgs9-common 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

ghostscript 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4

ghostscript-x 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4

libgs9 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4

libgs9-common 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3148-1

CVE-2013-5653, CVE-2016-7976, CVE-2016-7977, CVE-2016-7978,

CVE-2016-7979, CVE-2016-8602



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4

