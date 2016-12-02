|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
|Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
|USN-3148-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Fr, 2. Dezember 2016, 07:24
Originalnachricht
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3148-1
December 02, 2016
ghostscript vulnerabilities
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Ghostscript could be made to crash, run programs, or disclose sensitive
information if it processed a specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- ghostscript: PostScript and PDF interpreter
Details:
Tavis Ormandy discovered multiple vulnerabilities in the way that Ghostscript
processes certain Postscript files. If a user or automated system were tricked
into opening a specially crafted file, an attacker could cause a denial of
service or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7976, CVE-2016-7978,
CVE-2016-7979, CVE-2016-8602)
Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in Ghostscript related to information
disclosure. If a user or automated system were tricked into opening a specially
crafted file, an attacker could expose sensitive data. (CVE-2013-5653,
CVE-2016-7977)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
ghostscript 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2
ghostscript-x 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2
libgs9 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2
libgs9-common 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
ghostscript 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2
ghostscript-x 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2
libgs9 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2
libgs9-common 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
ghostscript 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5
ghostscript-x 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5
libgs9 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5
libgs9-common 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
ghostscript 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4
ghostscript-x 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4
libgs9 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4
libgs9-common 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3148-1
CVE-2013-5653, CVE-2016-7976, CVE-2016-7977, CVE-2016-7978,
CVE-2016-7979, CVE-2016-8602
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.4
