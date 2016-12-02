Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in GnuPG

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: GnuPG: RNG output is predictable

Date: December 02, 2016

Bugs: #591536

ID: 201612-01



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Due to a design flaw, the output of GnuPG's Random Number Generator

(RNG) is predictable.



Background

==========



The GNU Privacy Guard, GnuPG, is a free replacement for the PGP suite

of cryptographic software.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-crypt/gnupg < 1.4.21 >= 1.4.21



Description

===========



A long standing bug (since 1998) in Libgcrypt (see "GLSA 201610-04"

below) and GnuPG allows an attacker to predict the output from the

standard RNG. Please review the "Entropy Loss and Output Predictability

in the Libgcrypt PRNG" paper below for a deep technical analysis.



Impact

======



An attacker who obtains 580 bytes of the random number from the

standard RNG can trivially predict the next 20 bytes of output.



This flaw does not affect the default generation of keys, because

running gpg for key creation creates at most 2 keys from the pool. For

a single 4096 bit RSA key, 512 bytes of random are required and thus

for the second key (encryption subkey), 20 bytes could be predicted

from the the first key.



However, the security of an OpenPGP key depends on the primary key

(which was generated first) and thus the 20 predictable bytes should

not be a problem. For the default key length of 2048 bit nothing will

be predictable.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All GnuPG 1 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-crypt/gnupg-1.4.21"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6313

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6313

[ 2 ] Entropy Loss and Output Predictability in the Libgcrypt PRNG

http://formal.iti.kit.edu/~klebanov/pubs/libgcrypt-cve-2016-6313.pdf

[ 3 ] GLSA 201610-04

http://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-04



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-01



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





Severity: Normal

Title: GnuPG: RNG output is predictable

Date: December 02, 2016

Bugs: #591536

ID: 201612-01



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

</body>

</html>



