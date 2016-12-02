Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in DAVfs Linux file system driver

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--axIdl1nljOK2atcXCNBADeq7W7MBi6aDB

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="1CNtkd7tX9kR9mKf8XOmbMwWlSpv1gjve"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <23adfd82-f031-2150-1a0c-312b078f76d0@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-02 ] DavFS2: Local privilege escalation



--1CNtkd7tX9kR9mKf8XOmbMwWlSpv1gjve

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------9C805B6AE1CF82437EE70DA2"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------9C805B6AE1CF82437EE70DA2

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: DavFS2: Local privilege escalation

Date: December 02, 2016

Bugs: #485232

ID: 201612-02



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in DavFS2 allows local users to gain root privileges.



Background

==========



DavFS2 is a file system driver that allows you to mount a WebDAV server

as a local disk drive.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-fs/davfs2 < 1.5.2 >= 1.5.2



Description

===========



DavFS2 installs "/usr/sbin/mount.davfs" as setuid root. This utility

uses "system()" to call "/sbin/modprobe".



While the call to "modprobe" itself cannot be manipulated, a local

authenticated user can set the "MODPROBE_OPTIONS" environment variable

to pass a user controlled path, allowing the loading of an arbitrary

kernel module.



Impact

======



A local user could gain root privileges.



Workaround

==========



The system administrator should ensure that all modules the

"mount.davfs" utility tries to load are loaded upon system boot before

any local user can call the utility.



An additional defense measure can be implemented by enabling the Linux

kernel module signing feature. This assists in the prevention of

arbitrary modules being loaded.



Resolution

==========



All DavFS2 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-fs/davfs2-1.5.2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2013-4362

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4362



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-02



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------9C805B6AE1CF82437EE70DA2

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: DavFS2: Local privilege escalation

Date: December 02, 2016

Bugs: #485232

ID: 201612-02



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A vulnerability in DavFS2 allows local users to gain root privileges.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



DavFS2 is a file system driver that allows you to mount a WebDAV server

as a local disk drive.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-fs/davfs2 < 1.5.2 >=3D

1=

=2E5.2=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



DavFS2 installs "/usr/sbin/mount.davfs" as setuid root. This utility

uses "system()" to call "/sbin/modprobe".



While the call to "modprobe" itself cannot be manipulated, a local

authenticated user can set the "MODPROBE_OPTIONS" environment variable

to pass a user controlled path, allowing the loading of an arbitrary

kernel module.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A local user could gain root privileges.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



The system administrator should ensure that all modules the

"mount.davfs" utility tries to load are loaded upon system boot before

any local user can call the utility.



An additional defense measure can be implemented by enabling the Linux

kernel module signing feature. This assists in the prevention of

arbitrary modules being loaded.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All DavFS2 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Dnet-fs/davfs2-1.5.2"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2013-4362

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2013-4362">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

13-4362</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201612-02">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-02</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------9C805B6AE1CF82437EE70DA2--



--1CNtkd7tX9kR9mKf8XOmbMwWlSpv1gjve--



--axIdl1nljOK2atcXCNBADeq7W7MBi6aDB

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYQXglXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/TE4P/jja7/tLHFea/ZaJJsKcpQwY

lwk3Ah/m/lTrTgFjdhiY9weUE/85fqo5A6mCqkQWK5vkIsTfv3DnqEhxI/UTWRM2

SzTiF6GCe9KjNByHUFk6dpqVxE62NSEOOODww4ufIihKfd3ssecngAo2z1UxKJCL

brplAKYOq1ooRmKlzLP95gKH9lDQyDhaqGP+97r9ozaY6U9+8skJh8Dgt8Z1ch9p

F40gpvvCaIbLcpaaVMN5mjZqRu4nq2dzb2ivC3B+c9TMoTqMgqtg7rOQ7OhqULvx

aGzmGFSdm+07qU7UMlFD5euEH0KUtS9VNC/6phO2EcG++g9E1Y7jWUO72H2iPFjs

rshRm24xdLrUu9zRw5kYeFNtrFDXGBYWwC2lVbpYVxQ7GZw2qlc+ziV6d5p8Vdut

kk/i+1j28eMxmTFVoMSGXw7p2oNhu2/DrpHkrvqSbLNK6NXoCbPRE9UEcUPaNVTj

FT6xiZHOFi2QfIdRW4ulx/sBymnZLHeVL1UsO5IjlBXPI9u0MfmlAI4v0kl+lQVw

xePScuLakX1RZI0YlCFgSOArF7l0Xz8F4hlX0q2WroEbjZ6wGkOFTYPq+nyFABiX

wqJkRT6BN9XqkhcR+ohLT3iIoavr6tQkv/kH0gnPbj/aeY32xInA01fUNg4ZTftp

SeY0Tn7JPoE15Cm70N73

=Fub4

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--axIdl1nljOK2atcXCNBADeq7W7MBi6aDB--

