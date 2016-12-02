Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2976-1

Rating: important

References: #1000189 #1001419 #1002165 #1003077 #1003344

#1003568 #1003677 #1003866 #1003925 #1004517

#1004520 #1005857 #1005896 #1005903 #1006917

#1006919 #1007944 #763198 #771065 #799133

#803320 #839104 #843236 #860441 #863873 #865783

#871728 #907611 #908458 #908684 #909077 #909350

#909484 #909618 #909994 #911687 #915183 #920016

#922634 #922947 #928138 #929141 #934760 #951392

#956514 #960689 #963655 #967716 #968010 #968014

#971975 #971989 #973203 #974620 #976867 #977687

#979514 #979595 #979681 #980371 #982218 #982783

#983535 #983619 #984102 #984194 #984992 #985206

#986337 #986362 #986365 #986445 #987565 #988440

#989152 #989261 #989764 #989779 #991608 #991665

#991923 #992566 #993127 #993890 #993891 #994296

#994436 #994618 #994759 #994926 #995968 #996329

#996664 #997708 #998399 #998689 #999584 #999600

#999907 #999932

Cross-References: CVE-2013-4312 CVE-2015-7513 CVE-2015-8956

CVE-2016-0823 CVE-2016-3841 CVE-2016-4998

CVE-2016-5696 CVE-2016-6480 CVE-2016-6828

CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7097 CVE-2016-7117

CVE-2016-7425

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that solves 13 vulnerabilities and has 87 fixes

is now available.



Description:







The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP4 kernel was updated to receive various

security and bugfixes.



For the PowerPC64 a new "bigmem" flavor has been added to support

big

Power machines. (FATE#319026)



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in

the Linux kernel, when the GNU Compiler Collection (gcc) stack protector

is enabled, uses an incorrect buffer size for certain timeout data,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack memory

corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file (bnc#1004517).

- CVE-2016-7097: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel

preserves the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local

users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid

program with restrictions on execute permissions (bnc#995968).

- CVE-2015-8956: The rfcomm_sock_bind function in

net/bluetooth/rfcomm/sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference) via vectors involving a bind system call on a Bluetooth

RFCOMM socket (bnc#1003925).

- CVE-2016-7117: Use-after-free vulnerability in the __sys_recvmmsg

function in net/socket.c in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code via vectors involving a recvmmsg system call that

is mishandled during error processing (bnc#1003077).

- CVE-2016-0823: The pagemap_open function in fs/proc/task_mmu.c in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to obtain sensitive physical-address

information by reading a pagemap file, aka Android internal bug 25739721

(bnc#994759).

- CVE-2016-7425: The arcmsr_iop_message_xfer function in

drivers/scsi/arcmsr/arcmsr_hba.c in the Linux kernel did not restrict a

certain length field, which allowed local users to gain privileges or

cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer overflow) via an

ARCMSR_MESSAGE_WRITE_WQBUFFER control code (bnc#999932).

- CVE-2016-3841: The IPv6 stack in the Linux kernel mishandled options

data, which allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (use-after-free and system crash) via a crafted sendmsg system

call (bnc#992566).

- CVE-2016-6828: The tcp_check_send_head function in include/net/tcp.h in

the Linux kernel did not properly maintain certain SACK state after a

failed data copy, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue use-after-free and system crash) via a

crafted SACK option (bnc#994296).

- CVE-2016-5696: net/ipv4/tcp_input.c in the Linux kernel did not properly

determine the rate of challenge ACK segments, which made it easier for

remote attackers to hijack TCP sessions via a blind in-window attack

(bnc#989152).

- CVE-2016-6480: Race condition in the ioctl_send_fib function in

drivers/scsi/aacraid/commctrl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds access or system crash) by

changing a certain size value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability

(bnc#991608).

- CVE-2016-4998: The IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt implementation in the

netfilter subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (out-of-bounds read) or possibly obtain sensitive

information from kernel heap memory by leveraging in-container root

access to provide a crafted offset value that leads to crossing a

ruleset blob boundary (bnc#986365).

- CVE-2015-7513: arch/x86/kvm/x86.c in the Linux kernel did not reset the

PIT counter values during state restoration, which allowed guest OS

users to cause a denial of service (divide-by-zero error and host OS

crash) via a zero value, related to the kvm_vm_ioctl_set_pit and

kvm_vm_ioctl_set_pit2 functions (bnc#960689).

- CVE-2013-4312: The Linux kernel allowed local users to bypass

file-descriptor limits and cause a denial of service (memory

consumption) by sending each descriptor over a UNIX socket before

closing it, related to net/unix/af_unix.c and net/unix/garbage.c

(bnc#839104 bsc#922947 bsc#968014).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- ahci: Order SATA device IDs for codename Lewisburg (fate#319286).

- ahci: Remove obsolete Intel Lewisburg SATA RAID device IDs (fate#319286).

- alsa: hda - Add Intel Lewisburg device IDs Audio (fate#319286).

- arch/powerpc: Remove duplicate/redundant Altivec entries (bsc#967716).

- avoid dentry crash triggered by NFS (bsc#984194).

- bigmem: Add switch to configure bigmem patches (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- blktap2: eliminate deadlock potential from shutdown path (bsc#909994).

- blktap2: eliminate race from deferred work queue handling (bsc#911687).

- bnx2x: fix lockdep splat (bsc#908684 FATE#317539).

- bonding: always set recv_probe to bond_arp_rcv in arp monitor

(bsc#977687).

- bonding: fix bond_arp_rcv setting and arp validate desync state

(bsc#977687).

- btrfs: account for non-CoW'd blocks in btrfs_abort_transaction

(bsc#983619).

- btrfs: ensure that file descriptor used with subvol ioctls is a dir

(bsc#999600).

- cdc-acm: added sanity checking for probe() (bsc#993891).

- config.conf: add bigmem flavour on ppc64

- cpumask, nodemask: implement cpumask/nodemask_pr_args() (bnc1003866).

- cxgb4: Set VPD size so we can read both VPD structures (bsc#976867).

- dm space map metadata: fix sm_bootstrap_get_nr_blocks() (FATE#313903).

- dm thin: fix race condition when destroying thin pool workqueue

(FATE#313903).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: avoid scheduling in interrupt context in

vmbus_initiate_unload() (bnc#986337).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: avoid wait_for_completion() on crash (bnc#986337).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: do not loose HVMSG_TIMER_EXPIRED messages

(bnc#986337).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: do not send CHANNELMSG_UNLOAD on pre-Win2012R2 hosts

(bnc#986337).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: handle various crash scenarios (bnc#986337).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: remove code duplication in message handling

(bnc#986337).

- drivers: hv: vss: run only on supported host versions (bnc#986337).

- fs/cifs: cifs_get_root shouldn't use path with tree name (bsc#963655,

bsc#979681).

- fs/cifs: Compare prepaths when comparing superblocks (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Fix memory leaks in cifs_do_mount() (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Fix regression which breaks DFS mounting (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655, bsc#979681)

- fs/cifs: make share unaccessible at root level mountable (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Move check for prefix path to within cifs_get_root()

(bsc#799133).

- fs/select: add vmalloc fallback for select(2) (bsc#1000189).

- hv: do not lose pending heartbeat vmbus packets (bnc#1006919).

- i2c: i801: add Intel Lewisburg device IDs (fate#319286).

- i40e: fix an uninitialized variable bug (bsc#909484 FATE#317397).

- include/linux/mmdebug.h: should include linux/bug.h (bnc#971975 VM

performance -- git fixes).

- increase CONFIG_NR_IRQS 512 -> 2048 reportedly irq error with multiple

nvme and tg3 in the same machine is resolved by increasing

CONFIG_NR_IRQS (bsc#998399)

- introduce SIZE_MAX (bsc#1000189).

- ipv6: replacing a rt6_info needs to purge possible propagated rt6_infos

too (bsc#865783).

- kabi: Import kabi files from 3.0.101-80

- kabi-fix for flock_owner addition (bsc#998689).

- kabi, unix: properly account for FDs passed over unix sockets

(bnc#839104).

- kaweth: fix firmware download (bsc#993890).

- kaweth: fix oops upon failed memory allocation (bsc#993890).

- kvm: x86: only channel 0 of the i8254 is linked to the HPET (bsc#960689).

- kvm: x86: SYSENTER emulation is broken (bsc#994618).

- libata: support the ata host which implements a queue depth less than 32

(bsc#871728)

- libfc: sanity check cpu number extracted from xid (bsc#988440).

- lib/vsprintf: implement bitmap printing through '%*pb[l]'

(bnc#1003866).

- lpfc: call lpfc_sli_validate_fcp_iocb() with the hbalock held

(bsc#951392).

- bigmem: make bigmem patches configurable (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- md: check command validity early in md_ioctl() (bsc#1004520).

- md: Drop sending a change uevent when stopping (bsc#1003568).

- md: fix problem when adding device to read-only array with bitmap

(bnc#771065).

- md: lockless I/O submission for RAID1 (bsc#982783).

- md/raid10: always set reshape_safe when initializing reshape_position

(fate#311379).

- md/raid10: Fix memory leak when raid10 reshape completes (fate#311379).

- mm: fix sleeping function warning from __put_anon_vma (bnc#1005857).

- mm/memory.c: actually remap enough memory (bnc#1005903).

- mm: thp: fix SMP race condition between THP page fault and MADV_DONTNEED

(VM Functionality, bnc#986445).

- mm, vmscan: Do not wait for page writeback for GFP_NOFS allocations

(bnc#763198).

- Move patches that create ppc64-bigmem to the powerpc section. Add

comments that outline the procedure and warn the unsuspecting.

- move the call of __d_drop(anon) into __d_materialise_unique(dentry,

anon) (bsc#984194).

- mpt2sas, mpt3sas: Fix panic when aer correct error occurred (bsc#997708).

- mshyperv: fix recognition of Hyper-V guest crash MSR's (bnc#986337).

- net: add pfmemalloc check in sk_add_backlog() (bnc#920016).

- netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).

- netfilter: ipv4: defrag: set local_df flag on defragmented skb

(bsc#907611).

- netvsc: fix incorrect receive checksum offloading (bnc#1006917).

- nfs4: reset states to use open_stateid when returning delegation

voluntarily (bsc#1007944).

- nfs: Do not disconnect open-owner on NFS4ERR_BAD_SEQID (bsc#989261).

- nfs: Do not drop directory dentry which is in use (bsc#993127).

- nfs: Do not write enable new pages while an invalidation is proceeding

(bsc#999584).

- nfs: Fix an LOCK/OPEN race when unlinking an open file (bsc#956514).

- nfs: Fix a regression in the read() syscall (bsc#999584).

- nfs: Fix races in nfs_revalidate_mapping (bsc#999584).

- nfs: fix the handling of NFS_INO_INVALID_DATA flag in

nfs_revalidate_mapping (bsc#999584).

- nfs: Fix writeback performance issue on cache invalidation (bsc#999584).

- nfs: Refresh open-owner id when server says SEQID is bad (bsc#989261).

- nfsv4.1: Fix an NFSv4.1 state renewal regression (bnc#863873).

- nfsv4: add flock_owner to open context (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: change nfs4_do_setattr to take an open_context instead of a

nfs4_state (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: change nfs4_select_rw_stateid to take a lock_context inplace of

lock_owner (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: do not check MAY_WRITE access bit in OPEN (bsc#985206).

- nfsv4: enhance nfs4_copy_lock_stateid to use a flock stateid if there is

one (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: fix broken patch relating to v4 read delegations (bsc#956514,

bsc#989261, bsc#979595).

- nfsv4: Fix range checking in __nfs4_get_acl_uncached and

__nfs4_proc_set_acl (bsc#982218).

- oom: print nodemask in the oom report (bnc#1003866).

- pci: Add pci_set_vpd_size() to set VPD size (bsc#976867).

- pciback: fix conf_space read/write overlap check.

- pciback: return proper values during BAR sizing.

- pci_ids: Add PCI device ID functions 3 and 4 for newer F15h models

(fate#321400).

- pm / hibernate: Fix rtree_next_node() to avoid walking off list ends

(bnc#860441).

- powerpc/64: Fix incorrect return value from __copy_tofrom_user

(bsc#1005896).

- powerpc: Add ability to build little endian kernels (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: add kernel parameter iommu_alloc_quiet (bsc#994926).

- powerpc: Avoid load of static chain register when calling nested

functions through a pointer on 64bit (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: blacklist fixes for unsupported subarchitectures ppc32 only:

6e0fdf9af216 powerpc: fix typo 'CONFIG_PMAC' obscure hardware:

f7e9e3583625 powerpc: Fix missing L2 cache size in

/sys/devices/system/cpu

- powerpc: Build fix for powerpc KVM (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc: Do not build assembly files with ABIv2 (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Do not use ELFv2 ABI to build the kernel (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: dtc is required to build dtb files (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Fix 64 bit builds with binutils 2.24 (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Fix error when cross building TAGS & cscope (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Make the vdso32 also build big-endian (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Make VSID_BITS* dependency explicit (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Add 64TB support (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Change the swap encoding in pte (bsc#973203).

- powerpc/mm: Convert virtual address to vpn (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Fix hash computation function (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Increase the slice range to 64TB (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Make KERN_VIRT_SIZE not dependend on PGTABLE_RANGE

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Make some of the PGTABLE_RANGE dependency explicit

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Replace open coded CONTEXT_BITS value

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Simplify hpte_decode (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Update VSID allocation documentation

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Use 32bit array for slb cache (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Use hpt_va to compute virtual address

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Use the required number of VSID bits in slbmte

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc: Move kdump default base address to half RMO size on 64bit

(bsc#1003344).

- powerpc: Remove altivec fix for gcc versions before 4.0 (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Remove buggy 9-year-old test for binutils < 2.12.1

(bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Rename USER_ESID_BITS* to ESID_BITS* (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc: Require gcc 4.0 on 64-bit (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Update kernel VSID range (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- ppp: defer netns reference release for ppp channel (bsc#980371).

- qlcnic: fix a timeout loop (bsc#909350 FATE#317546)

- random32: add prandom_u32_max (bsc#989152).

- remove problematic preprocessor constructs (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- REVERT fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655,

bsc#979681)

- rpm/constraints.in: Bump x86 disk space requirement to 20GB Clamav tends

to run out of space nowadays.

- rpm/package-descriptions: add -bigmem description

- s390/cio: fix accidental interrupt enabling during resume (bnc#1003677,

LTC#147606).

- s390/dasd: fix hanging device after clear subchannel (bnc#994436,

LTC#144640).

- s390/time: LPAR offset handling (bnc#1003677, LTC#146920).

- s390/time: move PTFF definitions (bnc#1003677, LTC#146920).

- sata: Adding Intel Lewisburg device IDs for SATA (fate#319286).

- sched/core: Fix an SMP ordering race in try_to_wake_up() vs. schedule()

(bnc#1001419).

- sched/core: Fix a race between try_to_wake_up() and a woken up task

(bnc#1002165).

- sched: Fix possible divide by zero in avg_atom() calculation

(bsc#996329).

- scripts/bigmem-generate-ifdef-guard: auto-regen

patches.suse/ppc64-bigmem-introduce-CONFIG_BIGMEM

- scripts/bigmem-generate-ifdef-guard: Include this script to regenerate

patches.suse/ppc64-bigmem-introduce-CONFIG_BIGMEM

- scripts/bigmem-generate-ifdef-guard: make executable

- scsi_dh_rdac: retry inquiry for UNIT ATTENTION (bsc#934760).

- scsi: do not print 'reservation conflict' for TEST UNIT READY

(bsc#984102).

- scsi: ibmvfc: add FC Class 3 Error Recovery support (bsc#984992).

- scsi: ibmvfc: Fix I/O hang when port is not mapped (bsc#971989)

- scsi: ibmvfc: Set READ FCP_XFER_READY DISABLED bit in PRLI (bsc#984992).

- scsi_scan: Send TEST UNIT READY to LUN0 before LUN scanning

(bnc#843236,bsc#989779).

- scsi: zfcp: spin_lock_irqsave() is not nestable (bsc#1003677,LTC#147374).

- Set CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO=y and CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO_REDUCED=n on all platforms

The specfile adjusts the config if necessary, but a new version of

run_oldconfig.sh requires the settings to be present in the repository.

- sfc: on MC reset, clear PIO buffer linkage in TXQs (bsc#909618

FATE#317521).

- sort hyperv patches properly in series.conf

- sunrpc/cache: drop reference when sunrpc_cache_pipe_upcall() detects a

race (bnc#803320).

- tg3: Avoid NULL pointer dereference in tg3_io_error_detected()

(bsc#908458 FATE#317507).

- tmpfs: change final i_blocks BUG to WARNING (bsc#991923).

- tty: Signal SIGHUP before hanging up ldisc (bnc#989764).

- Update patches.xen/xen3-auto-arch-x86.diff (bsc#929141, a.o.).

- usb: fix typo in wMaxPacketSize validation (bsc#991665).

- usb: hub: Fix auto-remount of safely removed or ejected USB-3 devices

(bsc#922634).

- usb: hub: Fix unbalanced reference count/memory leak/deadlocks

(bsc#968010).

- usb: validate wMaxPacketValue entries in endpoint descriptors

(bnc#991665).

- vlan: do not deliver frames for unknown vlans to protocols (bsc#979514).

- vlan: mask vlan prio bits (bsc#979514).

- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).

- x86, amd_nb: Clarify F15h, model 30h GART and L3 support (fate#321400).

- x86/asm/traps: Disable tracing and kprobes in fixup_bad_iret and

sync_regs (bsc#909077).

- x86/cpu/amd: Set X86_FEATURE_EXTD_APICID for future processors

(fate#321400).

- x86/gart: Check for GART support before accessing GART registers

(fate#321400).

- x86/MCE/intel: Cleanup CMCI storm logic (bsc#929141).

- xenbus: inspect the correct type in xenbus_dev_request_and_reply().

- xen: x86/mm/pat, /dev/mem: Remove superfluous error message (bsc#974620).

- xfs: Avoid grabbing ilock when file size is not changed (bsc#983535).

- xfs: Silence warnings in xfs_vm_releasepage() (bnc#915183 bsc#987565).

- zfcp: close window with unblocked rport during rport gone (bnc#1003677,

LTC#144310).

- zfcp: fix D_ID field with actual value on tracing SAN responses

(bnc#1003677, LTC#144312).

- zfcp: fix ELS/GS request&response length for hardware data router

(bnc#1003677, LTC#144308).

- zfcp: fix payload trace length for SAN request&response (bnc#1003677,

LTC#144312).

- zfcp: restore: Dont use 0 to indicate invalid LUN in rec trace

(bnc#1003677, LTC#144312).

- zfcp: restore tracing of handle for port and LUN with HBA records

(bnc#1003677, LTC#144312).

- zfcp: retain trace level for SCSI and HBA FSF response records

(bnc#1003677, LTC#144312).

- zfcp: trace full payload of all SAN records (req,resp,iels)

(bnc#1003677, LTC#144312).

- zfcp: trace on request for open and close of WKA port (bnc#1003677,

LTC#144312).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-kernel-12869=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-kernel-12869=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA:



zypper in -t patch slexsp3-kernel-12869=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-kernel-12869=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (noarch):



kernel-docs-3.0.101-88.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-default-base-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-default-devel-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-source-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-syms-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-trace-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-trace-base-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-trace-devel-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



kernel-ec2-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-ec2-base-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-ec2-devel-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-xen-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-xen-base-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-xen-devel-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (s390x):



kernel-default-man-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64):



kernel-bigmem-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-bigmem-base-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-bigmem-devel-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-ppc64-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-ppc64-base-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-ppc64-devel-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):



kernel-pae-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-pae-base-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-pae-devel-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-extra-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 x86_64):



kernel-xen-extra-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (x86_64):



kernel-trace-extra-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (ppc64):



kernel-ppc64-extra-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586):



kernel-pae-extra-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-default-debugsource-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-trace-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-trace-debugsource-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-trace-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-xen-debugsource-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-xen-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (ppc64):



kernel-bigmem-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-bigmem-debugsource-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-ppc64-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-ppc64-debugsource-3.0.101-88.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586):



kernel-pae-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-pae-debugsource-3.0.101-88.1

kernel-pae-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-88.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-4312.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7513.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8956.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0823.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3841.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4998.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5696.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6480.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6828.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7042.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7097.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7117.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7425.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000189

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001419

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002165

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003077

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003344

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003568

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003677

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003866

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003925

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004517

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004520

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005857

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005896

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005903

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006917

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006919

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007944

https://bugzilla.suse.com/763198

https://bugzilla.suse.com/771065

https://bugzilla.suse.com/799133

https://bugzilla.suse.com/803320

https://bugzilla.suse.com/839104

https://bugzilla.suse.com/843236

https://bugzilla.suse.com/860441

https://bugzilla.suse.com/863873

https://bugzilla.suse.com/865783

https://bugzilla.suse.com/871728

https://bugzilla.suse.com/907611

https://bugzilla.suse.com/908458

https://bugzilla.suse.com/908684

https://bugzilla.suse.com/909077

https://bugzilla.suse.com/909350

https://bugzilla.suse.com/909484

https://bugzilla.suse.com/909618

https://bugzilla.suse.com/909994

https://bugzilla.suse.com/911687

https://bugzilla.suse.com/915183

https://bugzilla.suse.com/920016

https://bugzilla.suse.com/922634

https://bugzilla.suse.com/922947

https://bugzilla.suse.com/928138

https://bugzilla.suse.com/929141

https://bugzilla.suse.com/934760

https://bugzilla.suse.com/951392

https://bugzilla.suse.com/956514

https://bugzilla.suse.com/960689

https://bugzilla.suse.com/963655

https://bugzilla.suse.com/967716

https://bugzilla.suse.com/968010

https://bugzilla.suse.com/968014

https://bugzilla.suse.com/971975

https://bugzilla.suse.com/971989

https://bugzilla.suse.com/973203

https://bugzilla.suse.com/974620

https://bugzilla.suse.com/976867

https://bugzilla.suse.com/977687

https://bugzilla.suse.com/979514

https://bugzilla.suse.com/979595

https://bugzilla.suse.com/979681

https://bugzilla.suse.com/980371

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982218

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982783

https://bugzilla.suse.com/983535

https://bugzilla.suse.com/983619

https://bugzilla.suse.com/984102

https://bugzilla.suse.com/984194

https://bugzilla.suse.com/984992

https://bugzilla.suse.com/985206

https://bugzilla.suse.com/986337

https://bugzilla.suse.com/986362

https://bugzilla.suse.com/986365

https://bugzilla.suse.com/986445

https://bugzilla.suse.com/987565

https://bugzilla.suse.com/988440

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989152

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989261

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989764

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989779

https://bugzilla.suse.com/991608

https://bugzilla.suse.com/991665

https://bugzilla.suse.com/991923

https://bugzilla.suse.com/992566

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993127

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993890

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993891

https://bugzilla.suse.com/994296

https://bugzilla.suse.com/994436

https://bugzilla.suse.com/994618

https://bugzilla.suse.com/994759

https://bugzilla.suse.com/994926

https://bugzilla.suse.com/995968

https://bugzilla.suse.com/996329

https://bugzilla.suse.com/996664

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997708

https://bugzilla.suse.com/998399

https://bugzilla.suse.com/998689

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999584

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999600

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999907

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999932



