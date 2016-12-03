Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
Name: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2988-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: Sa, 3. Dezember 2016, 10:02
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for qemu
Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2988-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000345 #1001151 #1002116 #1002550 #1002557 
                    #1003878 #1003893 #1003894 #1004702 #1004707 
                    #1006536 #1006538 #1007391 #1007450 #1007454 
                    #1007493 #1007494 #1007495 #996524 #998516 
                    #999661 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7161 CVE-2016-7170 CVE-2016-7421
                    CVE-2016-7466 CVE-2016-7908 CVE-2016-7909
                    CVE-2016-8576 CVE-2016-8577 CVE-2016-8578
                    CVE-2016-8667 CVE-2016-8669 CVE-2016-8909
                    CVE-2016-8910 CVE-2016-9101 CVE-2016-9102
                    CVE-2016-9103 CVE-2016-9104 CVE-2016-9105
                    CVE-2016-9106
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
   An update that solves 19 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for qemu fixes the following issues:

   - Patch queue updated from https://gitlab.suse.de/virtualization/qemu.git
     SLE12-SP1
   - Change package post script udevadm trigger calls to be device specific
     (bsc#1002116)
   - Address various security/stability issues
    * Fix OOB access in xlnx.xpx-ethernetlite emulation (CVE-2016-7161
      bsc#1001151)
    * Fix OOB access in VMware SVGA emulation (CVE-2016-7170 bsc#998516)
    * Fix DOS in USB xHCI emulation (CVE-2016-7466 bsc#1000345)
    * Fix DOS in Vmware pv scsi interface (CVE-2016-7421 bsc#999661)
    * Fix DOS in ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller emulation (CVE-2016-7908
      bsc#1002550)
    * Fix DOS in USB xHCI emulation (CVE-2016-8576 bsc#1003878)
    * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-8578 bsc#1003894)
    * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-9105 bsc#1007494)
    * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-8577 bsc#1003893)
    * Plug data leak in virtio-9pfs interface (CVE-2016-9103 bsc#1007454)
    * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs interface (CVE-2016-9102 bsc#1007450)
    * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-9106 bsc#1007495)
    * Fix DOS in 16550A UART emulation (CVE-2016-8669 bsc#1004707)
    * Fix DOS in PC-Net II emulation (CVE-2016-7909 bsc#1002557)
    * Fix DOS in PRO100 emulation (CVE-2016-9101 bsc#1007391)
    * Fix DOS in RTL8139 emulation (CVE-2016-8910 bsc#1006538)
    * Fix DOS in Intel HDA controller emulation (CVE-2016-8909 bsc#1006536)
    * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-9104 bsc#1007493)
    * Fix DOS in JAZZ RC4030 emulation (CVE-2016-8667 bsc#1004702)

   - Fix case of disk corruption with migration due to improper internal
     state tracking (bsc#996524)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1748=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1748=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      qemu-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-block-curl-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-debugsource-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-guest-agent-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-lang-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-tools-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.3.1-24.6

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):

      qemu-kvm-2.3.1-24.6

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le):

      qemu-ppc-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.3.1-24.6

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      qemu-block-rbd-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-x86-2.3.1-24.6

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):

      qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-24.6
      qemu-seabios-1.8.1-24.6
      qemu-sgabios-8-24.6
      qemu-vgabios-1.8.1-24.6

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x):

      qemu-s390-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-s390-debuginfo-2.3.1-24.6

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):

      qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-24.6
      qemu-seabios-1.8.1-24.6
      qemu-sgabios-8-24.6
      qemu-vgabios-1.8.1-24.6

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      qemu-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-block-curl-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-debugsource-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-kvm-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-tools-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.3.1-24.6
      qemu-x86-2.3.1-24.6


