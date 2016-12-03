Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

An update that solves 19 vulnerabilities and has two fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for qemu fixes the following issues:
- Patch queue updated from https://gitlab.suse.de/virtualization/qemu.git SLE12-SP1 - Change package post script udevadm trigger calls to be device specific (bsc#1002116) - Address various security/stability issues * Fix OOB access in xlnx.xpx-ethernetlite emulation (CVE-2016-7161 bsc#1001151) * Fix OOB access in VMware SVGA emulation (CVE-2016-7170 bsc#998516) * Fix DOS in USB xHCI emulation (CVE-2016-7466 bsc#1000345) * Fix DOS in Vmware pv scsi interface (CVE-2016-7421 bsc#999661) * Fix DOS in ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller emulation (CVE-2016-7908 bsc#1002550) * Fix DOS in USB xHCI emulation (CVE-2016-8576 bsc#1003878) * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-8578 bsc#1003894) * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-9105 bsc#1007494) * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-8577 bsc#1003893) * Plug data leak in virtio-9pfs interface (CVE-2016-9103 bsc#1007454) * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs interface (CVE-2016-9102 bsc#1007450) * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-9106 bsc#1007495) * Fix DOS in 16550A UART emulation (CVE-2016-8669 bsc#1004707) * Fix DOS in PC-Net II emulation (CVE-2016-7909 bsc#1002557) * Fix DOS in PRO100 emulation (CVE-2016-9101 bsc#1007391) * Fix DOS in RTL8139 emulation (CVE-2016-8910 bsc#1006538) * Fix DOS in Intel HDA controller emulation (CVE-2016-8909 bsc#1006536) * Fix DOS in virtio-9pfs (CVE-2016-9104 bsc#1007493) * Fix DOS in JAZZ RC4030 emulation (CVE-2016-8667 bsc#1004702)
- Fix case of disk corruption with migration due to improper internal state tracking (bsc#996524)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1748=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1748=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):