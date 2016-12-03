|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libsndfile
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in libsndfile
|ID:
|201612-03
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Sa, 3. Dezember 2016, 23:05
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7805
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9496
|
Originalnachricht
|
|
|