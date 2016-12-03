Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
ID: CESA-2016:2843
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 5
Datum: Sa, 3. Dezember 2016, 23:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2843.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2843 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2843.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
428cdbe6535695b8770f32372f3d88f886beabec9ada487d0aca157816c5973e 
 firefox-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm

x86_64:
428cdbe6535695b8770f32372f3d88f886beabec9ada487d0aca157816c5973e 
 firefox-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm
c0eddc4d631809868c0409114c051170671a357eaa95a3b29a8642f8c65e5d42 
 firefox-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
48ab00902da28957f5bb2ed54e684596d52c8fca825fbb24c19814786643fad4 
 firefox-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
