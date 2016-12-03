Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2843 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2843.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

428cdbe6535695b8770f32372f3d88f886beabec9ada487d0aca157816c5973e

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm



x86_64:

428cdbe6535695b8770f32372f3d88f886beabec9ada487d0aca157816c5973e

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm

c0eddc4d631809868c0409114c051170671a357eaa95a3b29a8642f8c65e5d42

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

48ab00902da28957f5bb2ed54e684596d52c8fca825fbb24c19814786643fad4

firefox-45.5.1-1.el5.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: JohnnyCentOS



