Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2843 CriticalUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2843.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:4272182e4744591510d2a8f695c4514ba5cd48ea53d1f4b730fea917ced95046 firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpmx86_64:4272182e4744591510d2a8f695c4514ba5cd48ea53d1f4b730fea917ced95046 firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpmec698684b1a62b6e27173e7a025cb354ab2f0f7a2f5ff19d76e0f410b4e18575 firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:d174016bedb5dc9b22630ceb8f15eb3ba11c2114baf4a5ba87bdf9fd9a4dd53c firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.src.rpm