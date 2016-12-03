Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2843 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2843.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

4272182e4744591510d2a8f695c4514ba5cd48ea53d1f4b730fea917ced95046

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

4272182e4744591510d2a8f695c4514ba5cd48ea53d1f4b730fea917ced95046

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

ec698684b1a62b6e27173e7a025cb354ab2f0f7a2f5ff19d76e0f410b4e18575

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

d174016bedb5dc9b22630ceb8f15eb3ba11c2114baf4a5ba87bdf9fd9a4dd53c

firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.src.rpm







