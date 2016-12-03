Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
ID: CESA-2016:2843
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Sa, 3. Dezember 2016, 23:09
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2843.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2843 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2843.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
4272182e4744591510d2a8f695c4514ba5cd48ea53d1f4b730fea917ced95046 
 firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

x86_64:
4272182e4744591510d2a8f695c4514ba5cd48ea53d1f4b730fea917ced95046 
 firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm
ec698684b1a62b6e27173e7a025cb354ab2f0f7a2f5ff19d76e0f410b4e18575 
 firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
d174016bedb5dc9b22630ceb8f15eb3ba11c2114baf4a5ba87bdf9fd9a4dd53c 
 firefox-45.5.1-1.el6.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

5
Goog­le stellt OSS-Fuz­z-Pro­jekt vor

0
Julie Hanna in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Cor­po­ra­ti­on be­ru­fen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt 1.9 Mil­lio­nen Euro für FOSSA

27
Ca­no­ni­cal will gegen un­au­to­ri­sier­te Clou­d-An­bie­ter vor­ge­hen

3
Chro­me 55 er­schie­nen

12
Cya­no­gen Inc.: Steve Kon­dik ist raus

12
Mün­chen schließt Um­stieg auf Kolab als Group­ware-Lö­s­ung ab

0
GS­trea­mer 1.10.2 be­hebt Si­cher­heits­lü­cke

25
De­vuan ver­öf­fent­licht Beta 2

4
Suse übern­immt OpenSt­ack-Tech­no­lo­gie von HPE
 
Werbung