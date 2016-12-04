|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-95c104a4c6
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 4. Dezember 2016, 14:14
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9381
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9382
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9377
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9379
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9385
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9378
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9386
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : xen
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.6.4
Release : 2.fc24
URL : http://xen.org/
Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
xen : various security flaws (#1397383) x86 null segments not always treated as
unusable [XSA-191, CVE-2016-9386] x86 task switch to VM86 mode mis-handled
[XSA-192, CVE-2016-9382] x86 segment base write emulation lacking canonical
address checks [XSA-193, CVE-2016-9385] x86 64-bit bit test instruction
emulation broken [XSA-195, CVE-2016-9383] x86 software interrupt injection mis-
handled [XSA-196, CVE-2016-9377, CVE-2016-9378] qemu incautious about shared
ring processing [XSA-197, CVE-2016-9381] delimiter injection vulnerabilities in
pygrub [XSA-198, CVE-2016-9379, CVE-2016-9380]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1392933 - CVE-2016-9382 xsa192 xen: x86 task switch to VM86 mode
mis-handled (XSA-192)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392933
[ 2 ] Bug #1392939 - CVE-2016-9379 CVE-2016-9380 xsa198 xen: delimiter
injection vulnerabilities in pygrub (XSA-198)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392939
[ 3 ] Bug #1392929 - CVE-2016-9385 xsa193 xen: x86 segment base write
emulation lacking canonical address checks (XSA-193)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392929
[ 4 ] Bug #1392938 - CVE-2016-9381 xsa197 xen: qemu incautious about shared
ring processing (XSA-197)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392938
[ 5 ] Bug #1392937 - CVE-2016-9377 CVE-2016-9378 xsa196 xen: x86 software
interrupt injection mis-handled (XSA-196)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392937
[ 6 ] Bug #1392935 - CVE-2016-9383 xsa195 xen: x86 64-bit bit test
instruction emulation broken (XSA-195)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392935
[ 7 ] Bug #1392932 - CVE-2016-9386 xsa191 xen: x86 null segments not always
treated as unusable (XSA-191)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392932
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|