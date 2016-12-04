Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Firefox
ID: FEDORA-2016-5748592807
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 4. Dezember 2016, 15:17
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : firefox
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 50.0.2
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://www.mozilla.org/firefox/
Summary     : Mozilla Firefox Web browser
Description :
Mozilla Firefox is an open-source web browser, designed for standards
compliance, performance and portability.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

- Update to new upstream (50.0.2) - fixes the 0-day vulnerability
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade firefox' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

5
Goog­le stellt OSS-Fuz­z-Pro­jekt vor

0
Julie Hanna in den Vor­stand der Mo­zil­la Cor­po­ra­ti­on be­ru­fen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt 1.9 Mil­lio­nen Euro für FOSSA

27
Ca­no­ni­cal will gegen un­au­to­ri­sier­te Clou­d-An­bie­ter vor­ge­hen

3
Chro­me 55 er­schie­nen

12
Cya­no­gen Inc.: Steve Kon­dik ist raus

12
Mün­chen schließt Um­stieg auf Kolab als Group­ware-Lö­s­ung ab

0
GS­trea­mer 1.10.2 be­hebt Si­cher­heits­lü­cke

25
De­vuan ver­öf­fent­licht Beta 2

4
Suse übern­immt OpenSt­ack-Tech­no­lo­gie von HPE
 
Werbung