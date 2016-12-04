Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Busybox

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-04

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: BusyBox: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 04, 2016

Bugs: #564246, #577610

ID: 201612-04



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in BusyBox, the worst of which

allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



BusyBox is a set of tools for embedded systems and is a replacement for

GNU Coreutils.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/busybox < 1.24.2 >= 1.24.2



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in BusyBox. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time. However, on Gentoo, the

remote code execution vulnerability can be avoided if you don't use

BusyBox's udhcpc or build the package without the "ipv6" USE flag

enabled.



Resolution

==========



All BusyBox users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/busybox-1.24.2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2147

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2147

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2148

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2148



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-04



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--lH4pKQmsXmB1EFIwwXherOmsl8rQjb2Du--

