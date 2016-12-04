Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Pygments

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-05

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Pygments: Arbitrary code execution

Date: December 04, 2016

Bugs: #564478

ID: 201612-05



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Pygments is vulnerable to remote code execution if an attacker is

allowed to specify the font name.



Background

==========



Pygments is a generic syntax highlighter suitable for use in code

hosting, forums, wikis or other applications that need to prettify

source code.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-python/pygments < 2.0.2-r1 >= 2.0.2-r1



Description

===========



A vulnerability in FontManager's _get_nix_font_path function allows

shell metacharacters to be passed in a font name.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Pygments users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=dev-python/pygments-2.0.2-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8557

http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8557



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-05



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





