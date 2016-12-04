Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Pygments
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Pygments
ID: 201612-05
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 4. Dezember 2016, 16:35
Referenzen: http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8557

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Pygments: Arbitrary code execution
     Date: December 04, 2016
     Bugs: #564478
       ID: 201612-05

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Pygments is vulnerable to remote code execution if an attacker is
allowed to specify the font name.

Background
==========

Pygments is a generic syntax highlighter suitable for use in code
hosting, forums, wikis or other applications that need to prettify
source code.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-python/pygments         < 2.0.2-r1               >= 2.0.2-r1 

Description
===========

A vulnerability in FontManager's _get_nix_font_path function allows
shell metacharacters to be passed in a font name.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Pygments users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=dev-python/pygments-2.0.2-r1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8557
      http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8557

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-05

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


