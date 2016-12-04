|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Pygments
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Pygments
|ID:
|201612-05
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 4. Dezember 2016, 16:35
|Referenzen:
|http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8557
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Pygments: Arbitrary code execution
Date: December 04, 2016
Bugs: #564478
ID: 201612-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Pygments is vulnerable to remote code execution if an attacker is
allowed to specify the font name.
Background
==========
Pygments is a generic syntax highlighter suitable for use in code
hosting, forums, wikis or other applications that need to prettify
source code.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-python/pygments < 2.0.2-r1 >= 2.0.2-r1
Description
===========
A vulnerability in FontManager's _get_nix_font_path function allows
shell metacharacters to be passed in a font name.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Pygments users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=dev-python/pygments-2.0.2-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8557
http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8557
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-05
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|