Sicherheit: Denial of Service in nghttp2
Name: Denial of Service in nghttp2
ID: 201612-06
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 4. Dezember 2016, 16:36
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8659

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: nghttp2: Heap-use-after-free
     Date: December 04, 2016
     Bugs: #569518
       ID: 201612-06

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Nghttp2 is vulnerable to a heap-use-after-free flaw in idle stream
handling code.

Background
==========

Nghttp2 is an implementation of HTTP/2 and its header compression
algorithm HPACK in C.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-libs/nghttp2             < 1.6.0                    >= 1.6.0 

Description
===========

A heap-use-after-free vulnerability has been discovered in nghttp2.
Please review the CVE identifier referenced below for details.

Impact
======

The impact of the vulnerability is still unknown. 

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All nghttp2 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nghttp2-1.6.0"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8659
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8659

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-06

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


