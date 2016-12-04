Sicherheit: Denial of Service in nghttp2

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-06

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: nghttp2: Heap-use-after-free

Date: December 04, 2016

Bugs: #569518

ID: 201612-06



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Nghttp2 is vulnerable to a heap-use-after-free flaw in idle stream

handling code.



Background

==========



Nghttp2 is an implementation of HTTP/2 and its header compression

algorithm HPACK in C.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-libs/nghttp2 < 1.6.0 >= 1.6.0



Description

===========



A heap-use-after-free vulnerability has been discovered in nghttp2.

Please review the CVE identifier referenced below for details.



Impact

======



The impact of the vulnerability is still unknown.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All nghttp2 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nghttp2-1.6.0"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8659

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8659



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-06



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





