|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in nghttp2
|Denial of Service in nghttp2
|201612-06
|Gentoo
|So, 4. Dezember 2016, 16:36
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: nghttp2: Heap-use-after-free
Date: December 04, 2016
Bugs: #569518
ID: 201612-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Nghttp2 is vulnerable to a heap-use-after-free flaw in idle stream
handling code.
Background
==========
Nghttp2 is an implementation of HTTP/2 and its header compression
algorithm HPACK in C.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-libs/nghttp2 < 1.6.0 >= 1.6.0
Description
===========
A heap-use-after-free vulnerability has been discovered in nghttp2.
Please review the CVE identifier referenced below for details.
Impact
======
The impact of the vulnerability is still unknown.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All nghttp2 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nghttp2-1.6.0"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8659
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8659
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-06
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|